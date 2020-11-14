Martinsville's Christmas parade open to all

The pandemic has ruined a lot of things around the area, but Christmas must go on.

In that vein, the theme of the 2020 Martinsville-Henry County Christmas Parade is “Saving Christmas.”

Pandemic precautions require that the pandemic not have any spectators, said coordinator Charles Roark of Star News, but the parade will be covered by local media and televised — and anyone can be in the parade.

There will be no entry fee for this year’s parade, Roark said, and only one condition to participate: All vehicles must be decorated for Christmas, and all people must be inside vehicles.

The participating vehicles and floats will line up in the uptown parking lot between the post office and the former courthouse, where Main, Bridge and West Church Streets converge.

Participating vehicles must arrive by 5 p.m. The vehicles will drive around the block. “All media are invited” so that people can see pictures and videos from home, he said.

A $100 prize will be awarded for the best-decorated vehicle. There will be no registration for the parade, and parade coordinators won’t be taking the names of the participants, so the prize winner will find out about the win by checking local media.