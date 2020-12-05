Martinsville's Christmas parade was a show of overcoming the odds

"I don't know of any other community in the state that has had that many girls to become Miss Virginia," said Lay, who continues to serve as a judge for state beauty pageants around the country.

Lay was followed by a group of vehicles from Gunter Automotive Group and Autos by Nelson.

Between the dealership cars and two flatbed trucks from Howell's Towing, an Elvis Presley impersonator entertained in front of the cameras.

Martinsville Council member Danny Turner rode in the Shindig Uptown Bistro delivery vehicle.

Lawson and council member Jennifer Bowles shared the same vehicle.

Four City of Martinsville Utility trucks also joined the parade after workers completed repairs to two utility poles that had been knocked down early that morning in a car crash on Starling Avenue in front of the Simmons House Bed & Breakfast, where Lay was staying.

Several participants joined the parade in their vehicles decorated in the Christmas spirit, and after about 30 cars and trucks had passed, Santa Claus ended the event by waiving to the camera and wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.

Lay was undeterred by the lack of people lining the streets and participants in the parade.