Martinsville's Christmas parade was a show of overcoming the odds

Friday night the 70th annual Christmas parade was held in Uptown Martinsville.
City officials were not too keen on allowing it, and cable access station BTW21 begged off entirely, calling the event potentially harmful to the community.
But Charles Roark, parade organizer, improvised a safe parade that adhered to CDC guidelines, and Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson convinced city officials the show had to go on.
After all, no one could recall any of the previous 69 parades getting canceled.
Adverse conditions had to be overcome: It would be a parade without a live audience, everyone participating had to stay inside their vehicles, and the forecast called for rain.
"We don't know what to expect," Roark said. "We'll just have to see what happens."
City Council member-elect Tammy Pearson joined Roark in co-hosting the event for television and a live stream on Facebook.
"No one is here, but we hope all of you out in TV land are tuning in and thinking about the spirit of Christmas and our community being together," Pearson said.
Before the parade, Lawson threw the switch to light the downtown Christmas tree, and the farmers market was open for holiday shopping.
Martinsville City Sheriff Steve Draper rounded the turn at Moss and Church Streets on his motorcycle to lead the parade past the television cameras.
He was followed by Barbara Guthrie Lay, this year's parade grand marshal and Martinsville's longest living Miss Martinsville/Henry County to become Miss Virginia.
Lay is a 1957 graduate of Martinsville High School, and after being crowned Miss Virginia in 1958, she competed in the Miss America pageant the following year.
"At 82-years-old, to come back and be grand marshal ranks with winning the crown," Lay said.
Lay has lived in Atlanta for the past 50 years, but she recalls her high school years in Martinsville working at the Martinsville Bulletin.
"I was a high school junior and a cub reporter," Lay said. "I wrote the high school gossip column."
The experience made Lay want to study journalism and become a journalist for The New York Times, but winning a statewide pageant opened doors to other opportunities.
"I've lived and worked in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Dallas and Atlanta, but I still come back to Martinsville every October for my birthday," Lay said.
Lay said she is one of four women who went on to become Miss Virginia after becoming Miss Martinsville/Henry County.
"I don't know of any other community in the state that has had that many girls to become Miss Virginia," said Lay, who continues to serve as a judge for state beauty pageants around the country.
Lay was followed by a group of vehicles from Gunter Automotive Group and Autos by Nelson.
Between the dealership cars and two flatbed trucks from Howell's Towing, an Elvis Presley impersonator entertained in front of the cameras.
Martinsville Council member Danny Turner rode in the Shindig Uptown Bistro delivery vehicle.
Lawson and council member Jennifer Bowles shared the same vehicle.
Four City of Martinsville Utility trucks also joined the parade after workers completed repairs to two utility poles that had been knocked down early that morning in a car crash on Starling Avenue in front of the Simmons House Bed & Breakfast, where Lay was staying.
Several participants joined the parade in their vehicles decorated in the Christmas spirit, and after about 30 cars and trucks had passed, Santa Claus ended the event by waiving to the camera and wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.
Lay was undeterred by the lack of people lining the streets and participants in the parade.
The pandemic "is a different situation for people of our age," Lay said. "On one hand, it's easy for us - in my generation we've gone through polio and various viruses.
"It's harder for young people who have not had these life experiences, but even though it's going to be rough, we will overcome it."
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.
