Martinsville's fiber optic broadband suffers total system failure

Towarnicki said that several years ago when MiNet was expanding, the city added a backup circuit that was supposed to activate in the event of a failure of the primary line.

"When the outage occurred, the backup circuit did not kick in as expected and it was later determined the backup circuit was tied to the primary line which left the City's Minet system with no phone or internet service."

Because the backup line did not provide service independently of the primary line the backup line was effectively useless, but no one knew it until the failure occurred.

"While a guarantee of no utility outage of any type can ever by made, the corrective work that will occur in the next several days as the redundant/backup circuit issue is resolved will result in the likelihood of this type of outage not occurring again," Towarnicki wrote.

Some of Minet's business customers had no choice but to close their doors as a result of the outage.

"We were planning on being open today, but we will unfortunately need to close due to a widespread city internet outage," The Ground Floor, a specialty coffee shop in the uptown area on East Church Street, posted on their Facebook page on Monday. "We have multiple systems that cannot function properly without internet."