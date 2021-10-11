Martinsville's fiber optic broadband suffers total system failure

Martinsville's in-house fiber optic internet and phone system has been fully restored after an unprecedented outage that lasted over 26 hours.
At 8:59 a.m. Sunday, residential and business clients of MiNet, including all city-related internet, VOIP phone services and email, went offline.
Even the MiNet support line was rendered inoperable, because it was tied to the same service, leaving customers with no way to report the problem or learn of the cause and estimated time it would take to restore services.
Through the entire outage, the MiNet website maintained that all services were "fully operational."
At 4 p.m. Sunday, 7 hours after the outage had begun, Telecommunications Director Mike Scaffiddi notified the Bulletin by text that there was "fiber cut between Rocky Mount and Martinsville" and "No ETR (estimated time of repair) yet."
That turned out not to be the case. City Manager Leon Towarnicki explained in more detail by email Monday afternoon, after services were restored.
"A break in the line feeding the City's MiNet system occurred near the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Murphy Road in Collinsville," Towarnicki wrote. "This particular cable is a ... fiber cable leased by SERGRA Networks and provides the fiber feed to the city."
Towarnicki said that several years ago when MiNet was expanding, the city added a backup circuit that was supposed to activate in the event of a failure of the primary line.
"When the outage occurred, the backup circuit did not kick in as expected and it was later determined the backup circuit was tied to the primary line which left the City's Minet system with no phone or internet service."
Because the backup line did not provide service independently of the primary line the backup line was effectively useless, but no one knew it until the failure occurred.
"While a guarantee of no utility outage of any type can ever by made, the corrective work that will occur in the next several days as the redundant/backup circuit issue is resolved will result in the likelihood of this type of outage not occurring again," Towarnicki wrote.
Some of Minet's business customers had no choice but to close their doors as a result of the outage.
"We were planning on being open today, but we will unfortunately need to close due to a widespread city internet outage," The Ground Floor, a specialty coffee shop in the uptown area on East Church Street, posted on their Facebook page on Monday. "We have multiple systems that cannot function properly without internet."
"Our provider is suffering an outage, we have no phones or internet," wrote Cougar Paws, a specialty boot manufacturer on Spruce Street.
Martinsville Urgent Care on East Church Street notified customers of the outage affecting them: "Our internet and phone systems are still down."
Towarnicki explained that although the outage completely brought down the city's fiber optic system, it was beyond the city's control to correct the problem.
"The city's MiNet system in general terms is comprised of two main elements - the internal system fiber, switches, connections to businesses, etc. that are mostly installed, operated and controlled by the city; and there's the external component - the connection from the city's system to the outside world," Towarnicki said by email. "The city has to rely on an external provider for that system."
A text from Scaffidi Monday morning around 7:30 indicated the location of the failure had been determined. "Splicers are heading to Murphy Road in Collinsville," it said.
The MiNet fiber optic infrastructure has been the darling of Martinsville's aging utility business that has suffered multiple power outages across the grid largely due to trees falling across utility poles and power lines.
Recently the city was able to secure COVID relief funding specifically to provide wireless internet to all residents within the city limits after it was discovered over half of the students of Martinsville's school system did not have access to broadband at home during last school year when all schools in the district were providing learning remotely.
The success of the wireless service has been limited due to the demand and limited staff to install and maintain it, Scaffidi and Towarnicki have reported to city council during recent regular council meetings.
"The city takes great pride in its MiNet system and apologizes for the inconvenience to its customers," Towarnicki said. "If there is a silver lining to this incident it's that it occurred on a Sunday morning of a holiday weekend that should hopefully minimize impact to the business customers, which at this point comprise the majority of the customer base.
"Also," we have "identified an unknown weak link in the system related to a backup circuit that can now be corrected."
