Martinsville's southside goes dark when vehicle takes down two utility poles

The southside of Martinsville was without power for part of the morning on Monday when a vehicle flipped after striking a utility pole in the 600 block of Memorial Boulevard.

Police were called to the scene at 9:43 a.m. and discovered a 2006 Acura 4-door car on its top in the southbound lane of Memorial Boulevard, near Carter and Spring Streets, Martinsville Deputy Police Chief Rob Fincher said.

Clifton Elber Durham, 36, of Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville received minor cuts and scrapes but escaped serious injury.

Durham was charged with first-offense driving while intoxicated by drugs and reckless driving.

Fincher said Durham was traveling north on Memorial Boulevard when his car veered off the road and struck the utility pole, knocking it to the ground.

That pole then pulled down another utility pole on the other side of the street and into the car lot of G2 Auto Sales, where, Fincher said, several vehicles also were damaged.

Martinsville Electric Department workers arrived on the scene and restored the power, and a wrecker service removed the car and cleaned up the debris.

More permanent repairs will need to be made to replace the downed power poles.