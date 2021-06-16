Martinville Plaza's owner files for bankruptcy

The owner of Martinsville Plaza in Martinsville has filed for bankruptcy, and the stores located there are expected to continue operating as usual while the process plays out.

What will happen when the bankruptcy is concluded is not known.

Washington Prime Group Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection in Houston on Sunday after its primary creditor, Strategic Value Partners, agreed to support a restructuring of the commercial landlord.

Washington Prime, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio owns interest in more than 100 properties containing about 56 million square feet of lease space, according to its annual report on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Those include the Chesapeake Center in Virginia Beach and the Fashion Square Mall in Charlottesville.

Chief Financial Officer Mark Yale said in the bankruptcy filing that the effects of COVID-19 were the primary stressors for Washington Prime's financial challenges as it was forced to reduce or defer rent to keep their tenants out of bankruptcy or forcing them to close and abandon their leases.

Those tenants include the buildings at 600 Commonwealth Blvd. in Martinsville that are leased to Roses Discount Store, Ollie's Bargain Outlet and Cricket Wireless.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}