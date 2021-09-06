Masking helps for now, but more vaccinations needed ahead of holiday season, new report says

Masking and social distancing today may keep a fall surge of COVID-19 from reaching January levels, but vaccinations hold the key to taming the pandemic in the coming holiday months, a new report shows.
An increase in prevention methods by Virginians has slightly lowered the prediction by the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute. Friday's report indicates infection rates likely won't reach record levels in January, but they could easily come close.
"Increased mask usage and vaccinations across Virginia have dampened model projections slightly," researchers wrote in the most recent report. In the West Piedmont Health District, vaccinations increased by about 50% in August, July, with about 6,810 vaccinations being distributed at a rate of 243 or so a day.
But with injection rates that fall well below the state average, many more in the Dan River Region will need to roll up their sleeves to brunt future surges of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Only about 4 out 10 residents of the WPHD are fully vaccinated, and slightly more than 45% have received at least one shot. Both numbers significantly trail state averages.
UVa has introduced new models that account for the delta variant, now the dominant strain of the virus. Last year, transmissions rates started to climb in November and didn't retreat until late January. The model now factors in a 60% increase in transmissibility because of delta starting Nov. 1 to account for weather and holiday travel. A second peak is now forecasted for early next year, but expected to stay below record levels.
"Vaccines cannot affect the current surge, but they can have a significant impact over the holiday season," researchers explained. Simply put, increased usage of face masks and cancellations of some large gatherings are helping to reduce the potential impact on what's known as the fourth wave of COVID-19. More will be needed as families gather for the holiday season.
If more people become vaccinated, it could "substantially reduce late fall and winter case counts," the report said. It's even possible to prevent about 120,000 illnesses by February.
"Cases aside, vaccines are also very effective at protecting against hospitalization and death," researchers stressed. While some vaccinated people do get COVID-19 — known as breakthrough cases — the impacts are often mild and do not require hospitalizations.
Those who haven't received proper doses of COVID-19 are the ones a risk of developing severe illnesses. Unlike previous strains, the delta variant appears to make people much sicker, straining hospitals across the country.
"On average, the COVID-19 patients we are seeing now compared to earlier in the pandemic tend to be younger and more likely to progress to ICU level care — and faster," said Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer with Sovah Health-Martinsville. She attributes that to low vaccination rates among the younger population.
"Virginia hospitals are being inundated with COVID19 patients," UVa researchers said. "In some cases, these patients displace those with other emergencies."
As of Monday, there were 1,981 patients in Virginia hospitals being treated for COVID-19. By comparison, in mid-July only 220 were in state hospitals with the virus.
UVa also noted that nearby states such as Tennessee are reporting shortages of ICU beds
"By vaccinating now you can help protect yourself as well as Virginia's hospital and healthcare personnel," researchers said Friday. "There is still time to get fully vaccinated before the holiday season."
Friday's report likened the pandemic's future to weather warnings. Last week the remnants of Hurricane Ida triggered severe weather alerts that buzzed many phones throughout the state.
The UVa report is much like those warnings with one great exception: Virginians hold the power to change the course of what's likely to be a 2-year battle with coronavirus.
"By masking, distancing, vaccinating, and exercising caution, each and every Virginian has the power to change the course of this epidemic," the report said. "We can reduce cases, lower the burden on hospitals and health care workers, and even save the lives of fellow Virginians."
Charles Wilborn is the local editor the the Danville Register & Bee. Reach him at cwilborn@registerbee.com or 434-791-7976.