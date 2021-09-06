Masking helps for now, but more vaccinations needed ahead of holiday season, new report says

Masking and social distancing today may keep a fall surge of COVID-19 from reaching January levels, but vaccinations hold the key to taming the pandemic in the coming holiday months, a new report shows.

An increase in prevention methods by Virginians has slightly lowered the prediction by the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute. Friday's report indicates infection rates likely won't reach record levels in January, but they could easily come close.

"Increased mask usage and vaccinations across Virginia have dampened model projections slightly," researchers wrote in the most recent report. In the West Piedmont Health District, vaccinations increased by about 50% in August, July, with about 6,810 vaccinations being distributed at a rate of 243 or so a day.

But with injection rates that fall well below the state average, many more in the Dan River Region will need to roll up their sleeves to brunt future surges of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Only about 4 out 10 residents of the WPHD are fully vaccinated, and slightly more than 45% have received at least one shot. Both numbers significantly trail state averages.