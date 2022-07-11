Masks may come back: Henry and Franklin counties ranked medium risk for Covid transmission

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is asking for about a third of the country to wear masks again to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) said today that the BA.5 strain is spreading across the Commonwealth and accounts for more than half of all the cases in the state.

The BA.5 subvariant is causing new infections, even among people who have already contracted COVID or have been vaccinated, the VDH said.

Over the past 13 weeks, the VDH COVID-19 dashboard shows 1,210 new COVID cases in Henry County and six deaths. In the city of Martinsville there have been 217 new cases and one death over the same period.

Patrick County has had 254 new cases and no deaths, while Franklin County reports 947 news cases and five deaths.

There have been 1,274 new cases in Pittsylvania County and nine deaths, and in Danville there have been 962 new cases and three deaths in the past 13 weeks.

With hospitalization numbers rising across the country, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is recommending people in those areas under a high transmission level to mask up again when indoors or using public transportation, or if you are at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness.

"People may choose to mask at any time," the CDC says. "People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask. Masks are recommended in indoor public transportation settings and may be required in other places by local and state authorities."

The CDC provides a free tool on its website for locating a pharmacy where free N95 respirator masks are made available.

According to that tool, locally the masks are being provided in Martinsville at CVS Pharmacies at 762 E. Church Street and 2725 Greensboro Road and Walgreens at 2707 Greensboro Road. The CVS Pharmacy at 3001 Virginia Ave. and Walgreens at 3590 Virginia Ave., both in Collinsville are on the list. Also, the CVS Pharmacy at 400 Riverside Drive in Bassett provides free masks.

The CDC tool that lists pharmacies providing masks does not show their current inventory.

The VDH no longer provides the COVID-19 transmission level for communities, but the CDC does, and as of Monday, Henry and Franklin counties and the city of Danville were at a medium level. The city of Martinsville and the counties of Patrick and Pittsylvania were rated at a low level.

At a medium level the CDC recommends if you are at a high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask.

Virginia's highest transmission rates are listed as in Rockbridge, Highland, Northampton and Middlesex counties and the city of Staunton. Those localities are part of the third of the nation the CDC recommends everyone indoors in public wear masks.

The CDC COVID-19 tracker shows nationwide there are 106,021 average new COVID-19 cases, 5,208 average daily hospitalizations and 277 average daily deaths.

Walensky tweeted recently, "32 percent of the U.S. population is in a location with a medium or high COVID-19 community level. Communities should encourage the use of prevention strategies including masking and increasing access to testing and treatment, based on community levels. COVID-19 community levels can also inform personal decisions on prevention measures needed. In areas where community levels are high, everyone should be using prevention measures and wearing a mask in public indoor settings."