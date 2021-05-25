Masks optional, vaccination not required at PHCC

Patrick Henry Community College announced that those who have been completely vaccinated are no longer required to wear masks and that PHCC encourages masks for those who feel more comfortable or safer.
Following the state board's ruling, the school won't require vaccinations for students or staff.
PHCC President Angeline Godwin said the college immediately will transition to keep in line with the VCCS's directives.
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.