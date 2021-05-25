 Skip to main content
Masks optional, vaccination not required at PHCC
Masks optional, vaccination not required at PHCC

Patrick Henry Community College announced that those who have been completely vaccinated are no longer required to wear masks and that PHCC encourages masks for those who feel more comfortable or safer.

Following the state board's ruling, the school won't require vaccinations for students or staff.

PHCC President Angeline Godwin said the college immediately will transition to keep in line with the VCCS's directives.

