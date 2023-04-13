Matilda Wormwood is such a precocious little girl that it takes two to play her.

Or so it would seem, as Maddy Walker and Samirah Mease alternate each show taking turns to play the lead character in the Patriot Players’ “Matilda the Musical.”

The musical is based on the 1988 novel “Matilda” by Roald Dahl that tells the story of Matilda Wormwood, a young girl who loves to read and is faced with obstacles she must overcome both in school and at home.

Maddy, 11, has been in school shows, but this is her first Patriot Players production. She said the difference is that Patriot Players has more people and set props.

Out of all the shows she’s been in, “Matilda the Musical” is her favorite, she said.

“It’s really, really fun,” Maddy said. “It’s fun to get in that character too. The people are super nice. I’ve made tons of new friends.”

She said the most challenging thing is not breaking character when other characters such as Agatha Trunchbull and Mr. Wormwood get in her face to intimidate her.

“I have to stay strong like Matilda,” Maddy said.

Samirah, 8, will hit her fourth performance in “Matilda the Musical.” Her favorite show she has been in was “Seussical the Musical.”

For the intense scenes in “Matilda the Musical,” Samirah said, she would think about something she was mad about in order to get into character. The hardest thing for her was “to not make a weird face” when she is lifted up by one of the other characters in the show.

Samirah said the most fun scene for her is when she gets to sing the “Revolting Children” song.

Bassett High School Drama Teacher Justin Kline, who has a theater degree from Radford University and started performing in 2008, will play Agatha Trunchbull. He auditioned to get back in the performing realm after two years of not performing.

“I just wanted to get back out there,” Kline said. “I am glad I got Miss Trunchbull, because she’s a lot of fun to play.”

His favorite part of being in the show is meeting new people while also meeting some younger performers in the show who may end up being his students someday.

“It’s such a special story,” he said. “These kids, this cast, this crew—they are rock stars. They’re working so hard.”

Brittany Markuson will perform as Miss Honey in the show. She has been performing since she was a junior in high school and has been in several shows since then with both Patriot Players and TheatreWorks Community Players.

Her favorite show was her first: “Les Misérables” in which she was in the ensemble. She tried out for “Matilda the Musical” because she’s always loved the play and grew up watching the original 1996 “Matilda” movie, she said.

“Miss Honey has always been a dream role for me,” she said. The most challenging part was learning all the lines and songs, as this is the biggest role she has ever done.

“This was a massive undertaking to do ‘Matilda the Musical,’” Patriot Players Artistic Director Devin Pendleton said. “This is a two-book musical. Most of these kids ... are only used to the junior musicals.”

“It’s community theater at its finest … I’m so proud of what they’ve been able to accomplish,” Pendleton added.

Other cast members are: Scott Harman as Mr. Wormwood, children’s entertainer and one of the big kids; Anna Locklear as Mrs. Wormwood and one of the big kids; Mason Calloway as Bruce; Natalie Moorefield as Lavender; Hannah Wiggonton as Ms. Phelps; Gabe Divers as father, escapologist and adult ensemble member; and Mia Waddell as acrobat.

Little kids are: Delaney Creech, Lily Evans, Josie Favero, Allie Lacy, Novalee Lambert, Arabella Spencer, Sally Vaughn and Kendra Vipperman. Big kids are: Kennedy Farris, Isadora Favero, Colby Favero-Wylie, Belle Lamonica and Joselyn Snow. Adult ensemble are: Jolie Bowyer, Ashley Diaz, Erin Givens, Merrie Graham and Megan Greytak.

Tickets can be purchased at phccpatriotplayers.com/tickets for $15 or at the door for $20. Children 3 and under are admitted free but must sit on the lap of a ticket holder.

Show dates are tonight, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.; April 21 and 22 at 7 p.m.; and April 23 at 2 p.m. All shows will be in the Walker Fine Arts Theater at Patrick and Henry Community College, 645 Patriot Ave.