 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Matters before the Board of Supervisors Tuesday evening

  • 0
BOS

The Henry County Board of Supervisors met for a regular meeting on Tuesday.

 Bill Wyatt

During the public hearing session of Tuesday's Henry County Board of Supervisors meeting, the Board conducted the following actions:

Adopted a resolution requesting the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to accept DuPont Road into its secondary road system. Once part of the system, VDOT will be responsible for the road’s maintenance and snow removal.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Approved the rezoning of approximately 0.79 acres in the Collinsville District from Suburban Residential to  Commercial District. The applicant wishes to convert the existing building into a medical office.

Approved the rezoning of approximately 4.63 acres in the Blackberry District from Suburban Residential to Rural Residential. The applicant wishes to market the property for sale for the potential placement of manufactured homes.

Denied a rezoning request to classify approximately 2.22 acres in the Reed Creek District as Agricultural instead of Suburban Residential. The applicant wished to construct accessory storage buildings on the property for personal use. The request was denied based on the character of the existing neighborhood. All surrounding road frontage properties are residentially zoned and must have their accessory buildings on the same property as the main house.

People are also reading…

Denied a rezoning request to classify approximately 2 acres in the Iriswood District as Commercial District instead of Agricultural District. The applicant wished to construct a garage on the property to conduct a small engine repair business and potentially expand to do auto repair. The request was denied because the character of the existing community is agricultural.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-591-7543. Follow him @billdwyatt.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rohingya exodus: Nearly a million remain in Bangladesh camps

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert