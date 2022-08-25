Matters before the Board of Supervisors Tuesday evening

During the public hearing session of Tuesday's Henry County Board of Supervisors meeting, the Board conducted the following actions:

Adopted a resolution requesting the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to accept DuPont Road into its secondary road system. Once part of the system, VDOT will be responsible for the road’s maintenance and snow removal.

Approved the rezoning of approximately 0.79 acres in the Collinsville District from Suburban Residential to Commercial District. The applicant wishes to convert the existing building into a medical office.

Approved the rezoning of approximately 4.63 acres in the Blackberry District from Suburban Residential to Rural Residential. The applicant wishes to market the property for sale for the potential placement of manufactured homes.

Denied a rezoning request to classify approximately 2.22 acres in the Reed Creek District as Agricultural instead of Suburban Residential. The applicant wished to construct accessory storage buildings on the property for personal use. The request was denied based on the character of the existing neighborhood. All surrounding road frontage properties are residentially zoned and must have their accessory buildings on the same property as the main house.

Denied a rezoning request to classify approximately 2 acres in the Iriswood District as Commercial District instead of Agricultural District. The applicant wished to construct a garage on the property to conduct a small engine repair business and potentially expand to do auto repair. The request was denied because the character of the existing community is agricultural.