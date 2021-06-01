May brings lots of celebrate about COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Heath District

There was much to celebrate about a fading presence of COVID-19 as May came to an end.
For the second consecutive day Tuesday there were 0 new cases of the disease in the West Piedmont Health District.
The state recorded fewer cases in a day (79) than it has since … March 23, 2020.
And the month of May showed a decline of new cases, deaths and even hospitalizations across the health district.
There’s always a but, right?
But there was another decline, too: a precipitous drop in the number of doses of vaccine being stuck into the arms of the residents of the district.
First, the immediate news: The second 0 in the health district actually was a “net” number. Henry County and Martinsville each had one new case, but Franklin County had a 2-case reduction. That sometimes happens and for a variety of reasons, ranging from hazy ZIP codes and locality borders to even clerical error.
Those 59 cases statewide, as collected by the Virginia Department of Health by 5 p.m. Monday, were fewer than the 76 reported on May 24, which turned out to be a one-day anomaly.
But in the West Piedmont Health District, consecutive days of O new cases hadn't happened since May 4 and May 5 in 2020.
The two net cases in the past three days have dropped the 7-day average to 6, its lowest point since the end of June. The rate per 100,000 population is down to 4.5, and on a 14-day basis the average number of cases is at 88.58, the lowest in nearly a year.
You would think that health officials would want to shout about these accomplishments – and the data to follow – to the masses, but there’s no one around to do it.
WPHD spokesperson Nancy Bell tried to find some words, but Dr. Kerry Gateley, the district’s chief medical officer, is on his first leave in about a year, she said.
Others in VDH headquarters in Richmond were either on vacation or unavailable. There may be comment later this week.
So for now you will have to add your own words as you look at these key data that emerged for the month of May:
- There were only eight deaths across the district – four of those in Franklin County, three in Henry County and one in Martinsville – but that was actually one more than April. Patrick County, though, had no fatalities. Remember, there were 133 in February and March combined and now 15 in April and May.
- There were 313 cases in May, about 10 per day, which was down from 339 and 11 average in April. But Henry County (with 44 more) and Martinsville (with six) actually saw increases in new cases, which is one indicator of concern when looking at the vaccination figures.
- Franklin County saw 40% decline in new cases (down from 143 to 86), and Patrick County dropped by slightly more than 33% (from 58 to 39).
- New hospitalizations declined by 17% and actually were slightly lower than the total for April, despite some higher daily trends during the middle of May. All four localities showed declines.
None of that appears to forebear the sometimes dire predictions for the district by analysts at the University of Virginia, who use data to forecast trends rather than track history. They’ve suggested another surge is coming.
And the decline in vaccination rates are raw numbers that may portend future increases, along with the positive tests in the district, which increased about 5% earlier in the month to more than 8% once again.
When you look at vaccinations, you see that 52,833 residents have gotten at least one shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, which is about 38.5% of all residents – well below the nearly 55% statewide.
Then you notice that there have been 43,884 that are now fully vaccinated – getting the second shot of Pfizer or Moderna or the single shot of Johnson & Johnson -- which is about 32% of the population, less than the 44% statewide.
But here’s a key reason about those lagging rates: In March the district was distributing more than 1,000 doses a day (1,046 between March 2 and March 31).
In May the average was 450 a day, a decline of about 60% and falling well behind the figures required to get the district herd immunity against the novel coronavirus.
Slightly more than 800 of those 1,046 shots in March were going to residents of Franklin and Henry counties. That would seem about right, because those two localities account for about 77% of the population of the district.
Franklin County has surpassed the district’s vaccination rate, but Henry County has fallen short (with only 38.1% one-shots and 31.5% full vaccinated).
Here we see how the doses being distributed are declining:
- Henry County is down by 77%, with only 136 shots per day in May.
- Franklin County is down by about 50%, to 201 per day.
- Martinsville, which has the highest percentage of residents to have received a shot (44.1%) and to be fully vaccinated (36.6%), saw its number of shots per day decline by 40% to 62.
- And then Patrick County – which has one of the lowest vaccination rates in all of Virginia’s localities (32.3% first shot and 27.5% full vaccinated) -- has declined even more, by 55%. Only 62 Patrick County residents are getting a shot each day.
And those declines come with a larger pool of candidates than was in place in March. Anyone 12 and older can get a shot of Pfizer. Moderna has asked to join that age group in the near future.
Health officials continue to add mobile clinics, to work with schools officials to make the vaccine available to young people and to evangelize about the need for more vaccinations as a way to reinforce the reopening of so many activities that has people on the move again.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.