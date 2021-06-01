May brings lots of celebrate about COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Heath District

None of that appears to forebear the sometimes dire predictions for the district by analysts at the University of Virginia, who use data to forecast trends rather than track history. They’ve suggested another surge is coming.

And the decline in vaccination rates are raw numbers that may portend future increases, along with the positive tests in the district, which increased about 5% earlier in the month to more than 8% once again.

When you look at vaccinations, you see that 52,833 residents have gotten at least one shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, which is about 38.5% of all residents – well below the nearly 55% statewide.

Then you notice that there have been 43,884 that are now fully vaccinated – getting the second shot of Pfizer or Moderna or the single shot of Johnson & Johnson -- which is about 32% of the population, less than the 44% statewide.

But here’s a key reason about those lagging rates: In March the district was distributing more than 1,000 doses a day (1,046 between March 2 and March 31).

In May the average was 450 a day, a decline of about 60% and falling well behind the figures required to get the district herd immunity against the novel coronavirus.