Mayor says it's 'Halloween as usual' in Martinsville

Technically, if parents follow Hall's advice and wear a pandemic-advised mask while shadowing their child trick-or-treating, they are violating the law.

Deputy Police Chief Rob Fincher says the officers in his department will follow the "spirit of the law" instead.

"So trick or treating will take place this year on October 31, Halloween is permitted for those young people 12 years old or younger up until 9 p.m.," Fincher said. "As far as the masquerading code, it is important to understand the spirit of the law which we understand to be that someone would be in violation if they were concealing their face to hide their identity with the intention of committing some other criminal act.

"We recognize there is a difference in wearing a mask for health reasons and for committing a crime. So we encourage everyone at this time to wear face coverings as suggested by the Virginia Department of Health for medical and public health safety purposes."

While the CDC is calling traditional trick-or-treating "one of the riskiest traditions during the novel coronavirus pandemic," a recent Harris Poll says 80% of those surveyed say trick-or-treat is at the top of their list of things to do on Halloween.