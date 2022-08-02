Mayor warns of possible parking restrictions

The warning shot on free parking in uptown Martinsville has been fired; observe the two-hour limit signs or risk the return of parking meters.

The concern came to light during a neighborhood tour last week when City Council and members of the administration boarded a bus and drove around the Druid Hills and uptown areas of the city.

At a community meeting on July 25, in the library of Patrick Henry Elementary School, Martinsville Police Chief Eddie Cassady said his department lacked the manpower to enforce the parking ordinance that exists now and would not be able to address measures more restrictive than what is already in place.

The following day, at a regular meeting, Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles asked City Manager Leon Towarnicki what it would cost to enforce a 30-minute parking limit uptown.

"What would be the cost if we had to do that?" Bowles asked. "I want to know, and then the parking meters, if we don't have any manpower to enforce the parking right now, tell me, I just want an understanding what would happen if we get the meters, who's going to write those tickets?"

Mayor Kathy Lawson offered no answers as to the enforcement of parking restrictions uptown, but she unequivocally made this warning: "I have a message for the uptown merchants who violate the two-hour parking: Unless we see some results of people not violating the two-hour parking uptown, then you probably may see some meters put back up in uptown."

The City's website has posted the current parking regulations in the "Uptown Business District" that have been in effect since Sept. 1, 2014:

"The new signs will indicate a two-hour limit for uptown customers only from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Parking along streets in this area will not be restricted or enforced outside the posted limits ... the Martinsville Police Department will start enforcement of the new time limits on Sept. 1, 2014."

Lawson said she thought it had probably been 20 years since parking meters existed uptown. Before that, many of the free unlimited parking lots were gated and manned by a parking attendant, and merchants uptown would validate a customer's parking ticket allowing them free parking only if they purchased something from one of the stores.

For nearly 25 years, many of the buildings uptown have been vacant and the amount of traffic and parked vehicles diminished greatly. With an influx of new activity in the uptown area, parking issues are back on the radar.

"If you are a merchant or if you are an employee and you park your car at 8 o'clock in the morning and that car sits there all day long, where did your customer park?" asked Lawson at last week's regular meeting. "So we are a business-friendly city and this is not a new problem; this is a decades-old problem ever since we took the parking meters down. If you don't want to see parking meters, please do not violate the two-hours and park in one of the city parking lots that we have an abundance of uptown."

Council Member Danny Turner suggested to Bowles at the regular meeting that parking meters generate money that could be used to pay for the cost of enforcing the parking restrictions.

Lawson told the Bulletin on Monday that the complaints to the City from uptown merchants had become constant.

"Customers cannot park near their businesses because other business owners or employees of uptown businesses are parked on the street for extended hours instead of parking lots," Lawson said. "The purpose of when the city took down the meters was to promote free parking in uptown to draw people to the uptown area, but when you see day after day the same vehicles parked in the same general area, you know those are not customers."

Lawson said the suggestion of reducing the time limit from the current two hours to 30 minutes came from one of those dissatisfied uptown business owners.

"Daily it's the same people parking in the same general area, and the car is there all day," said Lawson. "This is just inconsiderate and not at all business friendly for the merchants who rely on people visiting their stores."

Uptown Martinsville hasn't had a parking problem in so long that the issue almost seems foreign to some, but Lawson said a reawakening of the area with new businesses opening has presented city officials with problems that haven't existed for decades.

"We have seen a good number of new businesses opening uptown," said Lawson. "We have to be able to support these businesses, and having employees park in the city lots instead of on the street is one way we can support our businesses. Often times people will drive by a business and keep going if the parking isn't convenient for them or perhaps they need to be able to walk just a short distance. We have to be mindful of all aspects of promoting our uptown business and parking can be the first step."