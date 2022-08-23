McClure to fill unexpired term

Sidney McClure was named as the Henry County School Board's choice to complete the term of Frances Zehr, who passed away in July.

McClure was one of four candidates to offer themselves for consideration to fill the Interim Ridgeway District seat from September to November.

McClure is a Magna Vista High School graduate, a public safety trainer for Southern Software and a funeral assistant at Wright Funeral Service and Crematory. McClure also serves as president of the Spencer-Penn Centre.

"It is an honor and privilege this board has entrusted me to represent the Ridgeway District," said McClure in a release from Henry County Public Schools. "My goal is to provide this community with the best representation to ensure the students are safe and receive the highest for of education possible. This board provides the foundation for our students and I was to make sure we are giving them the best foundation possible to exceed and excel in life. I look forward to serving this great community."

McClure is also running in this November's election for a full term, the release said.

"I am pleased to welcome Mr. McClure to the school board and look forward to serving with him this fall as we support our students and staff in making this year one of growth and excellence," said Tom Auker, board chairman in the release.

In addition to McClure, the School Board interviewed Japhet LeGrant, Champ Hardie and Morris Tinch during closed session on Monday and announced their appointment prior to adjourning the meeting.

"Mr. McClure's philosophy closely aligns with our division mission and vision and his passion for the students of the Ridgeway community is evident in his willingness to serve on our school board," said Superintendent Sandy Strayer in the release. "I look forward to working with him as we continue to put students first in all we do."

McClure will have all the authorities and powers of the other school board members when he begins at his first official regular meeting on Thursday, Sept. 1.