McGarry appointed Circuit Court Judge

The Henry County Circuit Court was packed with people in support of Jimmy McGarry who on Friday became The Honorable James Richard McGarry, Circuit Court Judge of the 21st Judicial Court.

Judge Martin Clark remarked about how McGarry had become a master at pushing to the point of contempt without crossing the line.

"He comes from a time when you actually brought law books to court," said Clark. "With all of the changes that are happening today, Jimmy is in exactly the right place at the right time."

Judge David Williams, whose recent retirement precipitated McGarry's advancement from General District Court to Circuit Court, administered the oath of office saying "it was time, and I'm glad you are the next judge."

McGarry said he grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and moved to Virginia with his wife and infant children with a mission to study law school at Washington and Lee University.

He moved to Martinsville after obtaining a law degree in 1993 and practiced with the law firm Young, Haskins, Mann, Gregory, McGarry & Wall.

"Most people call you 'Your Honor,' and I say I am honored to call you my son," McGarry's father said through tear-filled eyes.

McGarry said his mother, who is a resident at King's Grant, was in failing health and unable to attend and his wife, Donna, was at home having been diagnosed with COVID.

"This is the world we live in," said McGarry.

His daughter, Martinsville Assistant Public Defender Lauren McGarry, acted as the master of ceremonies for the swearing-in event more formally referred to as an investiture.

McGarry's appointment to the Circuit Court created an open seat in the Henry County General District Court, and Patrick County Commonwealth's Attorney Stephanie Brinegar-Vipperman was appointed to fill that seat.

It was in February 2019 that McGarry, along with Kimberly Belongia, Joan Ziglar and Marcus Brinks, became the area's four newly elected judges.

Three years later Judge David Williams was recognized by the Henry County Board of Supervisors for his service, and the board wished him well in his retirement after 42 years of service.

"We should all take a moment to remember Frank," said Clark, speaking of Retired Judge Frank Greenwalt who passed away on Tuesday. "In his prime he was the best general district court judge there was. He would have enjoyed being here today."

McGarry praised the efficiency and ability of Williams to move cases along and keep the docket in motion and the calendar current.

"I thank the General District Court clerks for teaching me how to be a judge," said McGarry. "As a defense attorney when the case is over you walk out of the building, but as a judge there is all this paperwork that has to be done.

"To the Circuit Court clerks, I know you all and I look forward to working with you, and I hope you don't mind teaching me how to be a circuit court judge."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

