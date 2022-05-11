MCPS board meeting presents multiple awards and recognitions

At the regular Martinsville City Public Schools (MCPS) board meeting on Monday, multiple awards and recognitions were announced for Teacher of the Year Jasmine Hairston, winner of the “If I Were Mayor” contest Jordin Hernandez Machuca and more.

MCPS Superintendent Dr. Zeb Talley announced Hairston, a teacher at Albert Harris Elementary School (AHES) as teacher of the year for the district and she was awarded with a plaque and an apple decoration.

Martinsville Middle School (MMS) Principal Dr. Cynthia Tarpley introduced Jordin Hernandez Machuca. Jordin read his “If I Were Mayor” speech aloud. Chris Manns, an English learners teacher and one of Jordin’s teachers, said “he’s just a very well-mannered, very respectful young man who has a very bright future ahead of him.”

MCPS Coordinator of STEM, Math and Science Jill Collins announced the KidWind group from Patrick Henry Elementary School and AHES. The students gave a presentation on their experience traveling to Kings Dominion and the things that they built while they were there. They also gave a presentation on some of the projects they recently completed while competing in competitions.

Clearview Early Learning Center’s (CELC) Director of Early Childhood & School Nutrition Services Sheilah Williams presented a certificate for the No Kid Hungry State Award to CELC Cafeteria Manager Sheila Barksdale.

“This award is well deserved,” Talley said to Barksdale. “We’re just so proud of this recognition … that someone acknowledges the great work that you’re doing.”

The last recognition of the night was for the retirement of MCPS Executive Director of Special Education & Student Services Dr. Paulette Simington. Talley and the board presented Simington with an overflowing gift basket and a golden apple decoration.

“On behalf of Martinsville City Public Schools … we want to give you this token and this wonderful apple because you are a master teacher,” Talley said.

In other matters:

Two registered speakers, LC Jones and Syreeta Moyer Clark, advocated bringing programs for vocational jobs back to City schools. Jones spoke about having classes like auto body repair, HVAC, IT programs and culinary arts when he was in school, and Clark was there to advocate for all vocational jobs as well but specifically brought up cosmetology classes. Jones said that he was given “hands on training” and experience when graduating high school and that he’d like to see that come back.

MCPS Communications and Community Outreach Coordinator Parker Gunn spoke about the Dan River Basin Trout (DRBA)-partnered trout release with Albert Harris Elementary School students to acknowledge their continued support with the Trout in the Classroom program.

Gunn also acknowledged Harvest Foundation President Kate Keller for her recent touring of their school buildings and the foundation’s continued support for schools and community. He also recognized the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia and QuickStart Tennis of Central Virginia both for their continued contributions.

Gunn said that Patrick and Henry Community College (P&HCC) held its National CTE letter of intent signing day and offered congratulations to the students who signed and to P&HCC for offering the programs.

Gunn also spoke about MCPS band students who received a combined amount of $150,000 in scholarships to attend Shaw University and stay in the university’s band program. The students auditioned with the band director to earn the scholarships.

Gunn announced the senior victory lap through uptown Martinsville 30 minutes after high school graduation this year. Parents can take photos and videos as the students drive through, and students can carpool if desired, he added. Seniors need to register by May 16 to participate.

Smith River Sports Complex Piedmont Youth Soccer League (PYSL) Coach Brennan Murphy spoke about the summer programs available for students at the complex. He said that it offers programs for children from ages 3 to 18, for both boys and girls and that the programs range from parent-led to recreation programs lead by coaches.

MCPS School Psychologist Dr. Travis Worrell spoke about mental health and announced May as Mental Health Awareness Month. Worrell said that everyone on staff has a vital role to play in the mental health of their students and should be aware of the warning signs of struggling individuals.

MCPS Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Angilee Downing spoke about the summer camp activities available to students. There are summer camps for preschoolers, STEM camp for elementary students at AHES and PHES, robotics for multiple age groups, kinder camp for rising kindergarteners, American Sign Language camp, farm-to-table camp, nutrition camp, entrepreneur’s camp and a careers course camp among others.

MCPS Coordinator of STEAM, CTE and Fine Arts Shauna Hines asked for approval from the board for the 2022-23 Perkins Application. The request is for $123,500 and will cover various expenses that were detailed to the board but will include online curriculum resources, travel for training of CTE teachers, school based enterprises like a schools store at the middle and high school and new equipment for health and medical courses. The board unanimously carried a motion to approve the request.

Chair of the MCPS board Donna Dillard gave an update on dates:

May 12, Big M teacher recognition

May 12, Big M award ceremony 7 p.m.

May 13, Superintendent’s breakfast at Chatmoss Country Club at 8:30 a.m.

May 17, eighth grade transition ceremony at 6 p.m.

May 17, Governor’s School meeting at P&HCC

May 19, PHES transition at 9 a.m.

May 19, AHES transition at 11 a.m.

May 20, last day of school for students- 3 hour early dismissal

May 20, Clearview parade at 9 a.m.

May 21, MHS graduation and senior victory parade

May 23, last day of school for teachers

May 30, Memorial Day-schools and offices closed

June 6, next regular school board meeting

Monique Holland is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com or at 734-9603.

