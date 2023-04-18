Support of special education services in Martinsville City Public Schools (MCPS) continues next year with three teachers and 15 paraprofessionals.

The MCPS Board approved the application for FY23-24 federal funds totaling $635,198 through the Special Education Annual Plan which will continue to fund already existing positions within the city schools.

“Each year school divisions are required to apply for federal funds through the Virginia Department of Education,” MCPS Executive Director of Special Education & Student Services Dr. Cynthia Tarpley said.

Tarpley came before the board at the April 13 board meeting in Council Chambers to request permission to apply for the Title VI Federal Funds through the Special Education Annual Plan and the board approved unanimously.

The amount requested is based on the previous year’s allocations, Tarpley said. Last year the request was for $599,661.

The Part B Section 611 grant funds for grades kindergarten through twelfth grade accounted for $627,197. This is to fund three special education teachers and 15 special education paraprofessionals which includes the cost of salaries and benefits for those positions.

For Part B Section 619 grant funds for early childhood education accounted for the remaining $8,001. This covers a portion of one special education paraprofessional.

The actual appropriation of funds is awarded around October each year, Tarpley said.

In other matters:

The board approved the personnel report. Appointments were: Candace Horton as teacher and Mary Ashbrook as junior varsity girls soccer coach. Resignations were: Lisa Pickett, Jill Collins, Michael Williams, Ebony Millner, Vanessa Haynes and JoAnna Wilson.

Virginia Museum of Natural History Education Manager Christy Deatherage spoke to the board on programs, classes for teachers and students, summer camps, reptile festival and other community outreach programs offered.

MCPS Coordinator of Math, Science and STEM Jill Collins introduced Odyssey of the Mind teams from Albert Harris Elementary School, Patrick and Henry Elementary School and Martinsville Middle School.

Martinsville Middle School (MMS) Math Teacher Tanner Sweitzer introduced two teams of MMS students who won awards in the VMI School Math Day Competition.

MCPS Superintendent Dr. Zeb Talley recognized the assistant principals in MCPS for Assistant Principal Appreciation Week and gifted them each a present.

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) representative David Gilleran and Tim Halpin named Beverly Woody as the VFW Teacher of the Year and presented MMS student Brennan Coleman as the winner of this year’s Patriot’s Pen Essay Contest.

Talley gave an update on school discipline saying that he, the board and school faculty and staff take disciplinary matters seriously to ensure the success of students.

MCPS Director of Pupil Personnel & Foster Care/Homeless Liaison Felicia Preston said that kindergarten registration will be from today to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the central office, 746 Indian Trail.

MCPS Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Dr. Angilee Downing announced the dates for SOL testing, to start on Monday, April 24.

Martinsville High School Principal Dr. Aji Dixon presented information for seniors saying graduation will be held outside this year on May 27 with a rain location of the high school auditorium, each student will be given 13 tickets if it is held indoors, the prom will be Saturday at 8 p.m. and Big M will be May 18.

The board approved the consent agenda containing the minutes from both the March meeting and the special meeting on April 11 and the financial report.

Talley gave the superintendent’s report highlighting the end of the third nine weeks of school, a meeting with City Manager Leon Towarnicki concerning the budget, the Harvest Foundation Books and Bunnies event and Piedmont Arts programs within MCPS.

The board approved a consideration of policies that contained minor edits and language changes.

MCPS Board Chair Donna Dillard gave a reminder of dates:

Today: Employee appreciation banquet at MHS

Thursday: CTE National Signing Day at Patrick and Henry Community College

Saturday: Junior and senior prom

Monday: SOL testing window starts

Monday: MHS band concert

April 25: MMS band concert

April 26: Joint meeting of school board and city council

April 28: High school decision day

May 4: Blue Ridge Regional Meeting

May 5: Special education field day

May 5-7: Shrek the Musical