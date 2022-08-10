MCPS gets report on school safety from Slaughter and McPeek

As the new school year starts, Martinsville students and their families can feel comfortable with solid and dependable school security, according to T.J. Slaughter and Shane McPeek.

Slaughter is the Director of School Safety & Emergency Management for Martinsville City Public Schools, and McPeek is a city School Resource Officer (SRE).

In response to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, at the end of the last school year, Slaughter and McPeek talked about school safety and law enforcement response to threats to students’ safety, during Monday’s Martinsville School Board meeting.

McPeek, an officer with the Martinsville Police Department, has been working in Martinsville schools for 10 years. “We realize that there’s a growing concern with the safety and security of our schools and we’ve all seen the new reports of all the tragic events that have happened across the nation,” he said. “What we want you to understand is that the SROs that are assigned to the buildings here at Martinsville City Public Schools, we take our job very seriously.”

“We continuously reevaluate our safety protocols or measures and procedures and the safety and security of the students; that’s our top priority,” McPeek added. “Most importantly, we want everyone to know that if a dangerous event were to take place in one of our buildings … we are trained to immediately go directly to the threat. Unlike what happened we will not” just wait idly for backup.

Slaughter listed some of the MCPS safety measures: SRO officers, partnership with the Martinsville City Police Department and Sheriff’s Office, secured school entry areas with a second set of doors that funnel traffic into the main office, access controls on many of the schools’ doors, panic alarms in buildings that alert the 911 center and law enforcement, over 300 cameras division-wide and window armor and gun-shot protection.

In other matters:

The board held closed session at the beginning of the meeting and stayed in closed session for almost an hour to discuss the consideration of the evaluation, employment, assignment, and reassignment of employees and legal matters. The board unanimously approved the personnel report at the end of closed session.

MCPS board member Donna Dillard recognized two former school board members, Emily Parker and Jay Dickens, though neither were in attendance.

MCPS Superintendent Dr. Zeb Talley presented the MCPS V3 Certified Company Award. The school received a letter from the Department of Veteran Services on behalf of Gov. Glenn Youngkin, congratulating MCPS for completing the training requirements to become a V3 certified employer through the Virginia Values Veterans Program.

Talley presented the media honor roll awards from the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) to Callie Hietala, formerly of The Henry County Enterprise and now MCPS’s new Communications and Community Outreach Coordinator, and Luis Romero from BTW21.

Albert Harris Elementary School (AHES) Principal Renee Brown spoke about how the first day at AHES went: “We were very, very excited this morning when our young people came back to us,” Brown said. Teachers began the first day by going over expectations and a small amount of curriculum as well and thanked the staff that made the first day go smoothly, she added.

Patrick Henry Elementary School (PHES) Principal Cameron Cooper reported that at PHES “everything ran smoothly, from buses to car rider line” in the morning and afternoon. “Students got there on time, we started on time and even did announcements on time,” she added. Cooper reported that the school is fully staffed.

Martinsville Middle School (MMS) Assistant Principal Ama Waller reported that MMS has three long-term substitute teachers and one regular substitute who will transition to a long-term sub once paperwork gets finished. MMS did not have any fights or reports of bullying.

Martinsville High School (MHS) Assistant Principal Teresa Donley said, “We had a great day at the high school. Staff was excited this morning. Believe it or not our teenagers seemed to be excited coming in … We talked expectations and relationships mainly today, just trying to get our kids back in the building and ready to go.”

Clearview Early Learning Center (CELC) Director Sheilah Williams said the first day of school had “many smiling faces this morning, very few tears. The kids were so excited. We had one late bus, nothing out of the ordinary on the first day.”

Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Dr. Angilee Downing and Coordinator of Humanities and Advanced Programs Cary Wright briefly spoke about summer conferences: a conference at NCI for pre-k through 12 teachers’ working on curriculum, “Mathletes” professional development for elementary and middle school teachers, professional development for science teachers and more.

Dillard nominated MCPS Board Member Yvonne Givens to be the Governors School Board Representative, and Dillard was selected to be the MCPS representative for the VSBA Delegate Assembly Selection.

The board passed a motion to allow MCPS employees to carry over an additional 5 days of their earned vacation time when it is not used and rolled over into the next year.

In his superintendent’s report, Tally said, “summer school graduation was outstanding,” the new teacher breakfast was exciting, that the new teachers seem to be focused and happy, convocation was well complimented, there will be a COVID update for schools soon, open house was “well attended,” a gala will be held Oct. 15 and staff reports will be happening soon.

Dillard gave a reminder of dates:

Sept. 2: 2-hour early dismissal

Sept.5: abor Day holiday

Sept. 12: next regular school board meeting