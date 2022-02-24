MCPS proposes $4 million increase; most additional funding expected from state

Martinsville City Public Schools is looking at a $4 million budget increase for next year.

MCPS Executive Director of Administrative Services Travis Clemons outlined details of the proposed budget during the school board’s second reading of the fiscal year 2022-23 budget during the regular Martinsville School Board meeting on Tuesday.

The proposed budget totals $27,404,205, a $4 million increase over the current year’s budget.

The largest projected funding increase is in state funding, at about $17,000,000, a $3.57 million increase from this year. An additional $405,000 was anticipated in sales tax, and $94,000 in additional state grants. Local projected funding at $6,219,545 is unchanged from the current year.

“We’re requesting level funding” from Martinsville, said Superintendent Dr. Zeb Talley.

Increases in spending would cover an unknown health insurance increase; $325,000 for five new teachers; $65,000 for an additional counselor; $65,000 for a licensed behavior specialist; $26,300 for a paraprofessional; $1.7 million in capital; $782,000 to provide a 5% raise; and $1 million for prevention and remediation of learning loss programs, staff and supplies.

“Unlike other divisions, we’re giving every employee 5%” in raises, Talley said. Another 5% raise will be given the following year as well.

Projected enrollment for next year is 1,690 students in K-12, 95 in preschool and 80 in adult education, for total enrollment of 1,865.

No one spoke at the public hearing regarding the budget.

2022-23 Calendar

The 2022-23 School Year Calendar includes the two points staff had most requested, Talley said: have a later start to the school year, “and not have a workday and come back to work on a Friday.”

Out of the 10-page list of requests, “we went with the top two things,” Talley said.

School will start for teachers on July 27 and for students on Aug. 8. The last day of school for students will be May 24, and for teachers, May 25.

New this year will be a three-week long winter break. Students and staff will have off from Dec. 19 through Jan. 2, and Jan. 3-6 will be teacher workdays. Students will return on Jan. 9.

Having extra days built in around winter break will help accommodate a projected increase in Covid cases, if next year’s patterns follow this year’s, Talley said: Transmission of the disease increased after people gathered for the holidays.

“We have a built-in kind of Covid week,” Talley said.

This year, school systems have been allowed to hold up to 10 days virtually, Talley said, and he hopes that will continue through next year.

“We’re in good shape for this year” in terms of not having to lose any upcoming days off to make up for snow days, he said.

The Martinsville Academic Public School Calendar for 2022-23 was approved.

Also during the meeting:

This being National School Counseling Week, School Psychologist Dr. Travis Worrell talked about the importance of school counselors. “All of our administrators know that we don’t have to refer out because we have top-notch national mental health people in our schools, working with our kids, and we just really celebrate them,” he said.

It was announced that parents can opt out of the student mask mandate, starting March 1. That follows state orders, but federal orders still require masks be worn on school buses.

Director of School & Emergency Management T.J. Slaughter reported that MCPS received a grant of $32,533 for security. The funds allowed for the replacement of old cameras and adding access control.

Lisa Frick of United Way talked about the VITA free tax-filing program (which is not part of the school system). It is open by appointment; call 403-5976.

MHS principal Ajamu Dixon, on behalf of Fred Barrow, recognized district wrestling winners, and regional band honors were announced.

Sheilah Williams presented information on USDA Commodity Program Review. The Feb. 2 audit determined “that our food services … is excellent.”

Miyana Smith and Jill Collins were recognized for School Board Clerk Appreciation Week. The school board voted to grant them stipends totaling $3,000, to be received each year.

School board members were recognized for Virginia School Board Association School Board Appreciation Week; school counselors were recognized for National School Counseling Week; and Virginia Kindness Week and Dental Health Month were addressed.

