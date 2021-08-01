MCPS to furnish free meals for everyone; reversion hearings set

MCPS to provide
free meals for allMartinsville City Public Schools will provide free meals to all children served under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs. Each school and/or central school nutrition office has a copy of the policy.
All schools in the division will be participating in the Community Eligibility Provision as implemented under the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010, a release from MCPS said. Enrolled students will be provided a nutritious meal for breakfast and lunch each day at no charge to the household.
Households will not be required to submit a meal application form to receive meals at no charge. Each household will receive a letter informing them of the program, including contact information for any questions.
Any questions can be directed to Director of School Nutrition Services Sheilah W. Williams at 276-403-5800 or swilliams@martinsville.k12.va.us.
Reversion hearings set
Henry County Attorney George Lyle said Tuesday that public hearings about reversion for the city of Martinsville will be scheduled on Sept. 7-9 after a voluntary settlement agreement is filed with the Commission on Local Government. The location for the hearings hasn’t been determined.
Once the hearings have been held, the CLG will issue a report on Oct. 15.
Henry County Fair tickets go on sale
Advanced tickets for the Henry County Fair are now on sale. An unlimited ticket is $20 per individual or $70 for a family four-pack and provides access to all shows and unlimited rides. The fair will be Sept. 22-25 at the Martinsville Speedway.
“The rides are always the biggest attraction at any fair,” said Roger Adams, director of Parks and Recreation. “That’s what everybody remembers from their childhood. So instead of paying for each ride separately, the unlimited ticket will allow you to experience as many rides and create as many memories as you want during the day.”
Tickets purchased in advance are good for any one day. Non-ride daily tickets are $5 and includes concerts, the animal exhibit and petting zoo, the Great Lakes Timber Show, the Circus Shane Show, fireworks and each competitive exhibit contest.
To purchase tickets, visit https://www.henrycountyvafair.com/.
Fair competition is under way
The fair and Virginia Cooperative Extension are seeking exhibits for competition from noon until 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Martinsville Speedway.
These entries include produce, crafts, quilts and canned goods. A complete list can be found at www.HenryCountyVAFair.com. Look under special events and click on “Competitive Exhibit Application Packet” for all of the information.
For specific questions, call Extension Agent Carol Haynes at 540-483-5161 or the fair office at 276-634-4640.
Carter Bank makes donations
Carter Bank & Trust, headquartered in Martinsville, donated more than $32,470 to 23 non-profit organizations throughout its footprint are in the second quarter of 2021, through its CARE Forward program, the bank announced in a release.
CARE Forward, which runs through the end of the year, donates $10 for each business and personal checking account opened.
The non-profits selected have a wide array of missions, but all have the same goal, to improve the lives of the people living and working in the communities they support, the release said.
Those organizations include Piedmont Community Services, which provides behavioral health services to more than 7,500 individuals in the city of Martinsville and Henry, Franklin and Patrick counties.
“We are thrilled to support these local non-profit organizations financially and through the service of many teammates engaged in volunteer services,” Chief Retail Banking Officer Tami Buttrey said in the release.
City continues hydrant flushing
Martinsville Water Resources and Fire Department personnel will continue this week to flush fire hydrants as part of an annual maintenance program. Weather permitting hydrants will be flushed Sunday through Saturday between 4 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Aug. 6 Individual hydrants will be inspected more closely and repaired, if necessary, after flushing is completed.
The flushing schedule:
This week:
- Uptown areas from Memorial Boulevard to Starling Avenue, including Church Street, Main Street, Fayette Street, Market Street and all adjacent streets.
Periodic flushing is necessary to clear normal sediment from lines and ensure that the hydrants are functional for fire protection. Because sediment will be disturbed, some dingy water can be expected, but the dinginess should disappear in a short time. Any persistent cloudiness can usually be cleared by briefly opening all faucets in the building simultaneously.
Residents are cautioned to avoid clothes washing if they are aware of hydrants being flushed nearby. While any sediment stirred up has been disinfected by chlorine in the water supply, the dinginess can still stain clothes if it is drawn into the washing machine in sufficient quantity.
Flushing schedules will be announced later for remaining portions of the city.
Road projects
Beginning Aug. 9, a portion of Creekside Drive will be closed to through tra
- ffic from .05 mile from Carver Road and .50 mile south from Carver Road for a bridge maintenance project. Traffic will be directed to the intersection closest to the quarry, and directional signs will be in place. Weather permitting, the road will re-open to traffic on Sept. 10.
Laurel Park Avenue is closed to through traffic about 0.3 of a mile from the intersection of Dogwood Drive in Henry County to allow for a pipe replacement. Weather permitting, the road is expected to open on Aug. 11. A detour and direction
- al signs will be in place.
- Little Dan River Road in Patrick County is closed to through traffic between Hooker Creek Road and Mitchell Mill Road for a pipe replacement. A detour and directional signs will be place. Weather permitting, the road will re-open to traffic on Friday.
- On Tuesday a portion of Jacks Creek Road in Patrick County, between Woolwine Highway and Morrison School Road, will be closed to through for a bridge replacement over the Smith River. A detour and directional signs will direct motorists. Weather permitting, the road is expected to be reopened this week.
- Intermittent work is being performed by contractors for Comcast along Route 57, between Route 8 and Route 701 in Patrick County. This is expected to be a 90-day installation project, and motorists may experience periodic lane and/or shoulder closures.
- Construction is underway on the Lover’s Leap area of U.S. 58. Flagging operations for the geotechnical borings are being in place between 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Estimat