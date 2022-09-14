MCPS to start mental health screening; checks already being done for reading, speech, vision

The Martinsville City Public Schools (MCPS) board met for its regular monthly meeting, getting a mental health update from MCPS School Psychologist Dr. Travis Worrell.

MCPS already had been doing screening for reading issues, speech problems and vision, Worrell said, but beginning next week they will begin screening for mental health problems. The test will be a universal screening for all students that is confidential and modified based on age group, Worrell said.

“The state of Virginia has asked us to get on board with that,” Worrell said, as part of “recognizing the need of the whole child and understanding the relationship between mental health and learning.”

During the pandemic, school staff were concerned about the students and sent out an informal screening tool since they were not able to see the students, he said.

The “response was amazing,” he said, and some of the kids said that they needed to talk to someone. As a result, MCPS was able to connect students with guidance counselors and even provide outside referrals when necessary.

“That was before we had a tool,” Worrell said. “Now we have an official tool funded by the CARES Act that’s going to allow us to universally screen everybody for mental health concerns.”

Nationally, Worrell said, the 911 center now has a mental health number, 988, which can be called rather than sending mental health emergencies to 911 and getting a police response. “That’s a big success for the mental health community and for our community as well,” he added.

“We know that there are certain things that contribute to suicide. We know that there are certain risk factors and signs that people show,” Worrell said. “This month is all about awareness, raising awareness ... taking the taboo off the subject and bringing it out into the light because suicide know no boundaries.”

In other matters:

MCPS Superintendent Zeb Talley gave his first-month-of-school update, thanking staff, students and administrators and saying that he is “very pleased” with how the first month has gone so far. Enrollment is stable, there haven’t been any problems with the buses, athletics are “in full swing,” students are in internships and they have all the technology that they need.

MCPS Instructional Technology Resource Teacher Tyler Hunt gave a presentation on Canvas, a learning management system that acts as a “digital ecosystem” for teachers, students and parents. It brings together elements of school onto one website with weekly agendas, teacher lesson plans, learning expectations, IT help, memos, newsletters, calendars and more, he said.

MCPS Executive Director of Special Education & Student Services Dr. Cynthia Tarpley gave an update to the board on what all the schools are doing for Bullying Prevention Month in October.

The board unanimously approved the consent agenda that contained meeting minutes from the Aug. 8 meeting and the August financial report.

The board unanimously approved the revised Student Expectations Handbook for 2022-23 with the stipulation that the board can go back and make changes if needed. Talley said that schools can request the amount of copies that they want and then it will also be made available online in English and Spanish on the school website soon.

MCPS Board Chair Donna Dillard gave a reminder of dates:

Sept. 20: School walk-throughs at Martinsville Middle School and Patrick Harris Elementary School at 6 p.m.

Sept. 22: SOL accreditation scores released

Sept. 24: Board Retreat at Martinsville High School (MHS) at 9 a.m.

Sept. 26-30: Homecoming week

Sept. 27: School walk-throughs at Clearview Early Learning Center and MHS at 6 p.m.

Oct. 1: SATs at MHS

Oct. 10: End of first 9-week grading period

Oct. 10: Next regular School Board meeting

The board unanimously approved a personnel report and approved that the school board will retain legal counsel on the topic of reversion, with all but one member, Woods, voting yes.