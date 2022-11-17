MCPS website to get an overhaul

The website of Martinsville City Public Schools (MCPS) may get a facelift, following a switch a new service.

During Monday's school board meeting, MCPS Communications & Community Outreach Coordinator Callie Hietela described the change.

Apptegy is the company that MCPS contracted to build a new website. It would feature a live news feed, pictures, lunch menus, customizable menu options, filters based on specific schools and more based on what the school system needs, Hietela told the board.

The website would connect with all of the school system's social media accounts and generate posts based on content put on the website. This would save the time of separately posting one each site, Heitala said, and the posts also would automatically go out in Spanish as well as English.

The new website would allow parents and grandparents who don’t have social media to still be able to see content about their family members who are students, she said.

Apptegy has provided several mock-up websites for MCPS to look at and also included an example of what a MCPS app would look like. The app would be free to download and would offer the same access that the website has.

The website mock-ups keep the similar color and themes of the current website, but have more animations and selections that will be customizable to what MCPS decides, she said.

The reason MCPS started looking a new website included opening up better pathways for communication between the school other parties, improving ease of access to school content, gaining full control over the school website without having to go through third parties that are non-responsive and making a better first impression than they do currently, Hietela said.

Hietela said that this project is intended to “better share the stories that are happening in our schools with our community.”

The project was spearheaded by MCPS Coordinator of STEAM, CTE and Fine Arts Shauna Hines, who could not be at the meeting due to school musical practice.

In other matters at the Nov. 15 school board meeting:

MCPS Coordinator of STEM, Math and Science Jill Collins spoke about the LEGO Robotics Regional Qualifying Tournament on Nov. 5. She then brought out three of the teams that participated in the event, four middle school teams and eight elementary school teams.

Collins announced that MCPS was selected through an application process to receive Amazon training certification which is a part of a plan to make Virginia schools computer science-ready. It is a 3-year process and will be for the elementary level students to prepare them for computer science classes when they get older.

Martinsville Middle School (MMS) Principal Ama Waller presented a school improvement plan for the 2022-23 school year with goals to increase the number of students passing state assessments, increase parental involvement and communication and to decrease the number out-of-school suspensions by 10%.

Patrick Henry Elementary School (PHES) Principal Cameron Cooper presented a school improvement plan for the 2022-23 school year with goals to increase student achievement on the ELA Standards of Learning (SOL) and mathematics SOL tests by 10% in the Black subgroup and disabled subgroups and to increase overall student achievement on the science SOL test by 22%.

Waller spoke about her presentation for the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) on chronic absenteeism. She said the main thing that is important is to maintain healthy communication between the school and the parents and students.

MCPS Guidance Counselor Marcia Hairston presented scholarships that are currently available to students, including: The Community Foundation of Western Virginia, Delvin Hairston Memorial Scholarship and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. The scholarship information is available to students on Canvas and is emailed students as it becomes available.

Superintendent Dr. Zeb Talley gave the superintendent’s report saying that he was pleased with multiple events he recently attending including: Seed night at Patrick and Henry Community College (P&HCC), conference day, a gala and the Harvest Level Up MHC program.

MCPS board chair Donna Dillard gave a reminder of dates:

• Nov. 15: AVID Showcase at MMS

• Nov. 16-18: VSBA conference

• Nov. 19: Christmas parade

• Nov. 23: Harvest Youth Board dinner at Martinsville High School (MHS)

• Nov. 29- HBCU college fair at MHS

• Nov. 29- Dec. 1: VASCD conference

• Dec. 9-11- "Annie" musical dates

• Dec. 12- regular school board meeting

The board approved the personnel report. In the October meeting, the following personnel report was approved.

The following were hired: Essence Smith as AVID tutor; Cony Perez Cordova, Jessenia Morales, Judy Hairston, Hope Craig and Sarah Johnson as substitute teachers; Deja Taylor and Fadre Dillard as substitute nurses; Wanda Martin as a food service worker; Christopher Dalton and Vince Galante as maintenance and custodial workers; Joe Dillard as a bus aide; Amber Corns as head athletic trainer; and Yael Galloway as head coach of junior varsity football and basketball.

The following resigned: Joyce Wray as art teacher, Carrie Venable as food service worker and Elyse Morrison Ingram as substitute teacher.