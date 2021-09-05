MCPS will destroy students' records; Talley to lead superintendents; 9-11 event set; local brandy wins medal; CB&T, Va Tech make deal

Martinsville City Schools Superintendent Zebedee Talley Jr. has been elected president of the Virginia Association of School Superintendents, an organization that represents 133 Virginia school districts.

Talley had served this past year as secretary-treasurer of the group and also as vice chair of Region 06.

Talley is a graduate of George Washington High School in Danville and has a bachelor’s degree in history and social science from Elon University with significant course work in religion. He received his Master of Education in Educational Leadership from Radford University in 1994 and in 2009 received his doctorate in educational leadership from Virginia Tech.

Talley was hired at MCPS in 1978 and has served as a teacher, coach, vice-principal and principal at a variety of schools. He has won numerous awards for his teaching and coaching. He also serves on various state, regional and national boards.

In addition, he has pastored the United Holiness Worship Center Church in Pelham, N.C., for the past 37 years. He is married to Patricia, and they have three children: Zeb III, Chris and Ashley and nine grandchildren.

