A Henry County native is back from Seattle, Washington, making the rounds soliciting money for a charity he says he runs.

Adrian Mease registered “Fentanyl Awareness” with the State of Washington in July. He said he arrived in Martinsville on April 18 and plans to return to Seattle on May 9, but eventually “I’m going to have an office up here.”

It was his experiences with illegal drugs that made him aware of the problems they cause and sparked his interest and warning people of their dangers, he said.

“Being from the streets, I used to be a drug dealer in Henry County, all over the city,” the 31-year-old said. Then “my homies got caught. That gave me a wakeup call. It put my mindset in a different direction – ‘Hey, that could’ve been me.’”

As well seeing legal troubles caused by drugs, he also saw the health problems they created, he said: “My homies started dying of that,” and he saw people die from overdoses on city buses in Seattle as well.

He said he was inspired to write children’s books on drugs by two separate cases of children dying of drugs in October 2022. He said he knew both children and their parents but could not remember their names.

Mease is a 2010 graduate of Magna Vista High School and attended Patrick Henry Community College (PHCC) and studied electrical engineering at Seattle Central College. He said he is a journeyman flagger, a journeyman skilled laborer and a supervisor at Pier 66 in Seattle and a part of Local 77.

He moved to Seattle after some time at PHCC, he said, because he wanted union work, and his father, Rodney Streader, who lived in Seattle, recommended he go there for it. His father originally is from Danville, and his mother, Loresa Hunter, lives in Martinsville.

When Mease first arrived to stay at a shelter in Seattle, he met caterer LaToia Miller, whom he said is Fentanyl Awareness’s secretary.

“She was one of the first to help me out,” he said.

In Seattle, he said, he volunteered with a food bank, two centers and an organization.

In July 2022, he filed the Articles of Incorporation for Fentanyl Awareness with the State of Washington. Those Articles list Miller, Mease, Hunter and Carolyn Moore as members. They list the organization’s purpose as “to keep people aware of the dangers of fentanyl & getting fentanyl off the street.”

Moore, his grandmother, is the group’s receptionist, Mease said. She lives in Martinsville. The organization uses a mailing address of 1143 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Seattle, mail service business. They “got a mail space there and we work from home,” he said.

In Seattle, Fentanyl Awareness gives out test strips, coats, clothing and resources, Mease said, but did not provide documentation. It gives people the phone number 2-1-1, to a helpline, “and they [2-1-1] also give out a book,” he said.

“We partner with 2-1-1 and Urban League,” Mease said.

Messages left from calls and emails to Washington 2-1-1- made April 21 and after, asking for confirmation of a partnership, have not been returned. A spokesperson from Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle on April 21 asked for more information on how Mease is affiliated with that organization to help them find a connection, but then Urban League did not respond to the reply.

‘Grant Proposal’

The Bulletin received “2022 Grant Proposal for Fentanyl Awareness” from an email address using Miller’s name and signed with Mease’s name. The 8-page document starts, “Fentanyl Awareness is a frontline result driven and goal oriented non-profit organization in USA that was established with the mission to educate and inform people …” about the drug. The end of the document lists a fundraising goal of $250,000.

Traditionally, a grant application is specific to each funding source and is a long and detailed application requiring documentation and other information. Mease said his “Grant Proposal” is not specific to any funding body but rather “We got Kick Starter, GoFundMe, old school way to get out and get to it [fundraising]” which will include “start a tour.”

When asked in what manner Fentanyl Awareness helped the “over 100 individuals and families,” as stated in the Grant Proposal, Mease replied, “We gave out 200 plates [of food] in Memphis” and plan to cook a meal in Martinsville one day. They also passed out “1,000 flyers in Seattle,” “gave test strips and went on [a radio station]. They gave us a shout-out.”

“The management consists of a team of highly trained and professional workers and specialists,” the document states. Mease described that team: “LaToia Miller is a world-class chef” and wrote a cookbook; “a politician names Ratio who is running for Birmingham mayor” though he lives in Washington D.C., and “Ocean. He is a promoter and has a non-profit … he works on prison reform.”

The organization uses “extensive research and strategic planning,” the document states. Mease explained: “I research the area, per capita, morgue, how many people have died on fentanyl,” using “sources Google and sometimes I use Microsoft, and another book that I use as far as getting the numbers right.” He looked up the name on his phone, then said, “‘Extra Intoxicants,’ and also ‘Fentanyl Incorporated,’ something like that.”

Under “Organizational Objectives” is listed “Secure Angel or Venture Capital Funding and/or Grants.” Mease said he didn’t know what was meant by “Angel,” but that “Venture Capital Funding” refers to “what you are trying to get.”

Mease said he sent requests for funding to Walmart and Starbucks a few months ago, and there’s “also a $25 million grant” he’s optimistic about.

He talked about media and organizations in Martinsville he has approached “to get the name out” for asking for donations – “as many as possible.”

Shortly after Mease made an appointment with the Bulletin for an interview about Fentanyl Awareness, a reporter scheduled to interview him received by email a letter requesting a $20,000 donation. The letter had her name and address in the recipient line and her name in the salutation.

When asked during about that letter, Mease said that was a mistake; “it was supposed to be for the Bill Gates Foundation.”

The Bulletin also received by email a two-page letter “to announce our intention to apply for the FENTANYL AWARENESS GRANT. FENTANYL AWARENESS is a non profit organization focuses on Our mission is to education and inform people such as older, younger, man women and child on the dangers of fentanyl.

No specific grant nor funding body was named in the letter.

Local coordinator

Mease said when Fentanyl Awareness opens a branch in Martinsville, Christopher Hairston would be its coordinator.

Hairston said he is a 1984 graduate of Laurel Park High School and attended Patrick Henry Community College and St. Paul’s College in Lawrenceville.

“I had a rough start when I came out of college,” Hairston said. “I was incarcerated a few years” for “conspiracy to sell.”

Virginia Judicial System records show convictions for sale of cocaine and probation violations in the 1990s, as well as various traffic infractions.

Hairston has worked with train cars and at Eastman and has been disabled, he said.

He became involved with ministry, including with Newness to Life, doing evangelism in jails and drug institutes, he said, and “that’s how I got hooked up with Adrian. He knew I had experience in that side of the tracks. I’ve been clean since 2004.”

Hairston said he also is the assistant pastor of Burning Bush Holiness Church in Stoneville, N.C.

Hairston said he and Mease plan to have a rally in Martinsville “before summertime, and the end game is to have a day recovery center.”

He knows how to start a center, he said, because “I’ve been to quite a few of the ones around here” and “I took part of building quite a few centers.”

Hairston said he was on the board of directors of the former WeCare for 2 or 3 years. He tried to help start Eastern Shepherds in Fieldale, but they “never did get to that point” of opening it. He has conducted Bible studies at “one down there in Irisburg … what’s the name of it? Lord have mercy,” and “I was actually in the one in Murphy [North Carolina], an attendee,” in 2004 or 2005.

Hairston said his role with the recovery center Mease hopes to open in Martinsville would be “whatever you need” and also as a “fisher of men,” and he also is “a court-certified anger-management. … We’re going to outsource those positions as far as clinical,” Hairston said.

In the meantime, the two are making the rounds of Martinsville businesses and organizations “to get our name out there.”

When asked if they were taking donations yet, he replied, “Yes, ma’am, as many as possible.”