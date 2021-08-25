Medical, government experts in Martinsville, Henry County warn COVID-19 surge could be 'deadly'

Just when people were thinking the COVID-19 pandemic might be easing up, the delta variant has brought it back with a vengeance, prompting stakeholders on Wednesday to resume what for months had been a regular practice: a Zoom meeting to discuss the community's response and issue stern warnings about what could happen.

This briefing, hosted by the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce, coincidentally was restarted on the same day that a new outbreak of virus was disclosed at the Henry County Jail and when the Virginia Department of Health made significant changes to expand its data presentation about outbreaks and vaccinations.

“At this rate we’re on the trajectory for a very deadly winter,” VDH spokesperson Nancy Bell said in the first meeting since the spring. “We can still turn it back. Vaccination is the only strategy that will safely bring an end to the pandemic, period.

“The unvaccinated are making those who can’t get vaccinated sick. We’re seeing an uptake among children.”

Sovah Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan said that, in a recent conversation, nurses at her hospitals were saying that it has been “526 days of this.” People are fighting for their lives against a disease that has no cure but can be prevented with vaccination.