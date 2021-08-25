Medical, government experts in Martinsville, Henry County warn COVID-19 surge could be 'deadly'

Just when people were thinking the COVID-19 pandemic might be easing up, the delta variant has brought it back with a vengeance, prompting stakeholders on Wednesday to resume what for months had been a regular practice: a Zoom meeting to discuss the community's response and issue stern warnings about what could happen.
This briefing, hosted by the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce, coincidentally was restarted on the same day that a new outbreak of virus was disclosed at the Henry County Jail and when the Virginia Department of Health made significant changes to expand its data presentation about outbreaks and vaccinations.
“At this rate we’re on the trajectory for a very deadly winter,” VDH spokesperson Nancy Bell said in the first meeting since the spring. “We can still turn it back. Vaccination is the only strategy that will safely bring an end to the pandemic, period.
“The unvaccinated are making those who can’t get vaccinated sick. We’re seeing an uptake among children.”
Sovah Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan said that, in a recent conversation, nurses at her hospitals were saying that it has been “526 days of this.” People are fighting for their lives against a disease that has no cure but can be prevented with vaccination.
Last year, when COVID-19 was new, “everyone was touted as health care heroes,” Gunn-Nolan said. Now they are “getting an increasing amount of blame and belligerence toward medical staff,” despite still “doing everything they can do to save a life.”
Not only is getting COVID-19 bad for the individual, but also, “every chance we give COVID to infect an individual is a chance for COVID to mutate” and create more variants that could be even more dangerous than delta.
“Prevention of infection is the only way to win this war, but at this point we let politics, religious beliefs and those seeking fame on social media convince us otherwise,” Gunn-Nolan said.
Vaccines now are readily available and remain free, Bell said, so “there’s no excuse not to do this.”
In the West Piedmont Health District, which encompasses the counties of Franklin, Patrick and Henry and the city of Martinsville, the vaccination rate is “right at 40%. … There are districts [statewide] that have 77% vaccinated,” Bell said.
The delta variant “is causing breakthrough infections,” she said. Now recommendations are that people get a booster shot of the vaccine after 8 months. The health department offers the first vaccines and boosters on Thursdays on a walk-in basis, she said.
People are burned out with wearing masks and distancing, and “our personal lives have suffered,” Bell said. “It’s really a time for us all to step up and do what we can do. Each one reach one” by taking an evangelistic approach to encouraging others to get vaccinated.
Bell said the health department has received “significant funding to raise our vaccination rates locally. …Hiring community health workers is something we all feel will really make a difference.” Those workers would go into communities, convince people to get vaccinated and even bring them to get it done.
Sovah-Martinsville Interim CEO Tory Shepherd said the Martinsville hospital has 14 COVID-19 patients, and Sovah-Danville has 20.
“If the current trend continues, there’s potential for surge,” she said. “We urge all of the community who are able to get vaccinated to do so as soon as possible. Today these patients are much sicker [than the COVID patients of] a year ago” and younger.
The full approval by the FDA of the Pfizer vaccine should encourage people previously reluctant to be vaccinated now to get vaccinated, the participants agreed.
“We will start to see a trickle” of more people getting vaccinated, Gunn-Nolan said. “My hope is that trickle becomes more of a rush and flood” that helps prevent “the outbreaks we’re having now.”
New info from VDH
The VDH’s website has a new data dashboard, Cases by Vaccination Status, and has reinstated the Outbreaks dashboard, Bell said.
The Outbreaks Dashboard shows that the WPHD has 52 outbreaks: 22 in long-term-care facilities, 10 in K-12 schools, four in correctional facilities, 15 in “congregate settings” and one in child care. They contribute 1,375 cases and 123 deaths.
The Vaccination Status Dashboard lists COVID-positivity rates as 298 per 100,000 among unvaccinated people, 128 per 100,000 among partially vaccinated people and 35 per 100,000 among fully vaccinated people.
“My fervent hope was that we would never have to meet this way again,” Henry County Administrator Tim Hall said. "Unfortunately, circumstances have put us here – action or inaction have put us here. Things are getting worse. We had a chance to kind of slay this dragon, and we didn’t.
“I’m not sure how many businesses could survive another shutdown, to be honest.”
Martinsville-Henry County Chamber President Lisa Watkins, whose organization hosts the meeting, said assistance remains for businesses, especially small businesses, that have trouble because of the pandemic. Sources include: the Harvest 30-Day Fund at Va30DayFund.com and SovaBridgetoRecovery.com.
People looking for work can get help through CareerWorks Workforce Centers, she added.
Outbreak at jail
Meanwhile, Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry confirmed Tuesday separately from the Zoom meeting that there is an outbreak at the Henry County Jail.
“We’ve just had a few people that have tested positive at this point,” he said. “We’ve got a quarantine cell, and we’re monitoring everyone in the jail, testing when we think it’s necessary and, upon request, making sure we’re giving everything they need at this point.”
He did not specify how many people had tested positive, saying “that’s a fluid situation right there.” Most of those positive are non-symptomatic, he said.
The jail had an outbreak earlier this year that affected dozens of inmates and employees.
Active support
Bell during the Zoom meeting commended individuals in the community who are active in encouraging others to get vaccinated, such as the Rev. Tyler Millner of Morning Star Holy Church, who participated in the Zoom meeting.
“He asked how to help, and he hit the ground running,” she said. Millner picked up and posted flyers and posters around the area “and needs more already. He’s putting his money where his mouth is. Be like Tyler Millner: Do a little extra to let people know of the importance of the vaccine.”
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com