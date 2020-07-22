Meet Kate Keller: The Harvest Foundation's new executive says she is here to listen and learn after starting work July 15.

Improving community health is one of The Harvest Foundation’s three main goals for grantmaking, along with supporting education and community vitality. The foundation spent $10.12 million on local grant initiatives in 2019, according to its latest annual report.

Inequities in health care

Until she learns more about the issues facing Martinsville and Henry County, Keller said she cannot speak to what specific challenges that may lie ahead in her work with Harvest. Other than the ongoing fallout from COVID-19, that is.

Speaking of the country in general, she said, “The pandemic has only highlighted the inequities in the health care system.” These include lack of health insurance and other barriers to seeking medical care. Nationwide, she said, the virus has had a “heightened impact on the lower income and communities of color.”

Locally, “we’ll have to take into consideration the different inequities in the community. I don’t necessarily know what those are yet, but I’ll be working with my team and community” to find out more, Keller said.