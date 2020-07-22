Meet Kate Keller: The Harvest Foundation's new executive says she is here to listen and learn after starting work July 15.

One week has passed since Kate Keller stepped into her role as president of The Harvest Foundation, and she is on a mission to get to know her new home and local partners despite the ongoing challenges of COVID-19.
Keller, a nonprofit executive who is relocating from the Cincinnati area, has a transition plan full of socially distanced meetings with grantees and community leaders in the coming weeks. Since starting work July 15, she has focused on getting acquainted with Harvest's staff and board members.
Next, she will begin meeting the many external stakeholders who work in different capacities with her $226 million foundation. Whether these introductions take place virtually, or face-to-face following CDC health guidelines, Keller has one main goal in mind.
“I am going to listen, listen, listen as much as I can,” she said.
Keller’s immediate plans are “to meet as many people as I can and find out about the needs of the community,” adding that she sees her purpose at Harvest as “really to just be a partner and help be a connector.”
However, making new connections during a pandemic poses “an interesting challenge -- the limitation of not being able to have the community inside the foundation’s doors,” Keller said. “We’re putting health and safety first.”
The foundation’s leaders hope to plan a public meet-and-greet with Keller at some point, but it’s too early to tell when and how COVID-19 might allow the event to proceed safely. It could be held virtually, outdoors with limited attendance, or some combination of both options, Communications Director Latala Hodges said. Any in-person gathering would adhere strictly to social distancing and other health precautions, she added.
In the meantime, Keller is kicking off her “listening tour” with key personnel from local governments, school systems, nonprofits, religious leaders, business representatives and major employers, among others. Looking ahead, she said the foundation intends to start work on a new strategic plan by the end of the year.
Keller was selected as The Harvest Foundation’s fourth president after a nationwide search this spring that drew more than 200 initial applicants, board officials have said. She succeeds Allyson Rothrock, who has retired after serving as president since 2008 and in various leadership roles since the organization’s creation in 2002 from the sale of Martinsville Memorial Hospital.
Asked what led her to apply for the position, Keller said nonprofit work is “my life’s passion.”
“I have worked in philanthropy for the majority of my career and have really found the work to be challenging and inspiring,” she said.
Harvest's board began its search months before the pandemic, but the process had to be put on hold for “maybe six to eight weeks” because of stay-at-home orders, Keller said. After some of the restrictions eased, allowing her finally to visit the area in person, she noticed “a real sense of community.”
“When I had the opportunity to meet with the board, their energy and excitement for the work that’s been happening here was contagious,” she said.
Impact in Cincinnati
Before joining Harvest, Keller spent nearly 21 years moving up the ranks of Interact for Health, an independent foundation focused on improving the health of residents in 20 counties across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. She began as a program officer, eventually became vice president of policy and external relations, and most recently served as vice president of strategy and policy before leaving in 2019 to launch a consulting business.
According to its website, Interact for Health (formerly the Health Foundation of Greater Cincinnati) promotes healthy living through grantmaking, education and policy. Keller was responsible for leading their public policy efforts as well as managing $7 million in annual grant awards.
Previously, her résumé states that she implemented several projects worth a total of $22 million to increase student access to school-based health care, opening 24 health clinics in Cincinnati-area schools before 2012.
Improving community health is one of The Harvest Foundation’s three main goals for grantmaking, along with supporting education and community vitality. The foundation spent $10.12 million on local grant initiatives in 2019, according to its latest annual report.
Inequities in health care
Until she learns more about the issues facing Martinsville and Henry County, Keller said she cannot speak to what specific challenges that may lie ahead in her work with Harvest. Other than the ongoing fallout from COVID-19, that is.
Speaking of the country in general, she said, “The pandemic has only highlighted the inequities in the health care system.” These include lack of health insurance and other barriers to seeking medical care. Nationwide, she said, the virus has had a “heightened impact on the lower income and communities of color.”
Locally, “we’ll have to take into consideration the different inequities in the community. I don’t necessarily know what those are yet, but I’ll be working with my team and community” to find out more, Keller said.
According to a Harvest Foundation news release, Keller received a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Cincinnati and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Eastern Michigan University. Interact for Health named the Keller Fellowship in her honor in 2018, and she received the Outstanding Achievement Award from the National Assembly on School-Based Healthcare in 2012. Keller was also named to the 40 Under 40 list by the Cincinnati Business Courier, and she was a member of the 39th class of Leadership Cincinnati.
Keller is relocating here with her husband, Craig; their high school-aged son, Charlie; and their French bulldog, Boomer. Their daughter, Allie, attends Ohio State University.
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
