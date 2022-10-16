Meet the candidates

Four candidates are vying for two seats on Martinsville City Council in this year’s election: two long-term incumbents and two new candidates who have neither run for nor held an elected office.

In this article they share their visions for the Martinsville and their potential roles on City Council.

Jennifer Bowls, 32, is the vice mayor of Martinsville. She is also a public relations specialist for Danville City Police. Bowles has a bachelor’s degree in African American Studies from the University of Virginia and a Masters in Business Administration from Averett University.

LC Jones, 41, is a Martinsville police officer assigned as a school resource officer at Martinsville Middle School. He has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Liberty University.

Aaron Rawls, 40, is the chief technology officer for Madison Taylor Marketing and is also a local business owner. He he has a double major in management and marketing from the University of South Carolina and an MBA from the University of Phoenix.

Danny Turner, 66, is retired. He worked for United Parcel Service (UPS) for 27 years and for 7 years he worked as a lobbyist for the National Federation of Independent Business. He went to Patrick & Henry Community College for three years.

With Election Day less than a month away, the Bulletin interviewed all four candidates separately and asked each of them the same 12 questions. The answers are direct quotes, but may be edited as required for length.

What talents and accomplishments do you believe lend to your qualifications to serve as a council member?

Bowles: I have a deep care and concern for the community. I was born and raised here and came back home to make a difference. I get a deep joy in resolving people’s issues.

LC Jones: I’m trained as a crime prevention specialist and hostage negotiator. This training and experience gives me insight in dealing with people who are homeless, have mental health issues or drug problems. I’ve had crisis intervention training and this allows me to look at our community with a different perspective than anyone else on council.

Rawls: I have professional management experience, worked with large budgets and rehabilitated struggling businesses and owned and operated a professional consulting company that does for businesses exactly what we’re looking to do for Martinsville: identify and highlight our strengths. We need to orient our mission around this and develop and implement a plan for success.

Turner: Working for UPS and meeting different people has given me an understanding of small business. I was the mayor for two years, and after working different campaigns I know how the process works and how to get things done. I can pick up the phone and call our congressional and state delegation because I have a good relationship with all our elected officials.

Why do you want to be on City Council?

Jones: With my experiences, attachments to the community and as a resource officer I’ve seen a side of the community, and I feel I have a duty to protect them. Very few people want to step into this role and take the bashing and criticism. I came to this because of the reversion conversation and didn’t want to see my friends and coworkers lose their job. Now it feels like a crusade to do right by our citizens.

Rawls: Martinsville once had a professional Council with a management skill set, and somewhere over time we lost that. I’ve found trying to encourage people to run for Council is difficult because many see it as a detriment to their reputation and an ill use of their time. Someone has got to restore Council with people with relevant professional experience, and I encourage other professionals to join me.

Turner: I want to make sure we have an open government and I want to make a difference. I’m opposed to the City buying into assets and eliminating the middleman, like the AMP Ohio deal. We don’t have the size to assume the risk or absorb the loss.

Bowles: I love being a problem solver for the community. There was a lady with a stormwater issue and I helped her get it resolved. Things like that allow me to be a bridge between the city and the citizens.

What do you see as the top priority for City Council in the next term and why?

Rawls: Six months ago I would have said we need to set our vision, work on growth and work on affordable and good, simple living. A number of issues have been recently introduced, and drug-related homelessness is a serious problem. We need to hit the brakes until this problem is solved. Businesses thrive due to foot traffic, and people will not go out after 6 p.m. Younger couple who bike won’t ride bikes uptown. I feel like solving this is critical to Martinsville. Too much of our economy is not legitimate, and we have people nominally providing services they are not providing.

Turner: We’ll have to see how reversion plays out; it’s out of hands now. There will be some extra money if reversion goes through so we’ll have to figure out a new budget. There will be growth, especially in uptown, and housing will be a major problem.

Bowles: Improve transparency and communication. Despite using the newspaper or Facebook I want information to go out in utility bills. I pushed for a PIO [public information officer] because the city was not communicating well. Reversion is another big issue, and I’m advocating for citizens to vote.

Jones: Repairing relationships with citizens and giving them a voice so they can be heard. I want to give them a space where they can bring value to Council. We also need to repair our relationship with the Henry County Board of Supervisors. I want to stop reversion in a process that’s legal and do it together. We need to repair our relationship with the school board so we can talk together.

What is a personal priority of yours that you believe is important to the community and may be overlooked by other members of council?

Turner: We’re leaving too much money on table. I held a housing summit and learned that there is federal and state money that we weren’t considering. There’s opportunities we’re overlooking through agricultural and other rural programs. [Congressman Morgan] Griffith told me that his office had nine earmarks available and we didn’t apply for any of them. These are the kind of opportunities we need to be on top of and we need an administration that we have confidence in and make sure they are performing at their peak.

Bowles: I would like for our meetings to be recorded to Facebook Live.

Jones: Homelessness, mental health and drug issues. We do not have a location inside the city for the homeless; all we have is a Band-Aid. We need a location and a community crisis team where departments work together. We need to come up with a solution to combat those three things and have a long-term plan for the homeless to get back on their feet and become productive again. If they have drug issues we need a way to measure that success.

Rawls: Restoring an appearance of vision and competence and rebuilding confidence in people who might want to come to Martinsville. People will not want to locate here if it’s not stable.

How are you different from you opponents in this race?

Bowles: I deal with facts and not emotions. People have personal feelings, but I don’t let those things get in my way, and I don’t have a single issue that I’m running on.

Jones: My experience within the community. We’ve all got to have a spirit of service. I’ve worked closely with people as a patrol officer and now as a school resource officer, and I see it from a different perspective.

Rawls: My professional experience stands alone from all the others. I have real-life management and budgeting experience and real-life problem solving experience. I will never be a very good politician and I’m OK with that, because I can always be honest.

Turner: This is the end game for me; I have no higher aspirations. Everyone else has their youth and are looking at higher things, but I’m completely satisfied with serving the citizens. When people call me, I go out and see them. There were two Council members that said they didn’t get paid enough and the arrogance people deal with when they call City Hall is about as aggravating as it can get. I look for a fair solution for everyone.

What is your position on reversion and why?

Jones: I don’t want it to happen and I’ll do everything possible to stop it. We need to rebuild relationships and move forward in a professional and amicable way.

Rawls: The current reversion process needs to be halted immediately. The process was handled poorly by the City without input from the citizens and without regard to those impacted. Martinsville has too many opportunities, and we owe it to ourselves to try first before we give up.

Turner: We would have done it 6 years ago, but Former Council Member Kim [Adkins] changed her vote at the eleventh hour so we had to do it all over again. The enterprise accounts are bare bones and now we’re in a situation that will be very dangerous if it gets to the point that we can’t revert for another five years. There is a reason that there are 49 states with no independent cities. There are duplication of jobs in the school systems, and we can’t afford a sheriff’s department.

Bowles: This [issue] will go to the citizens [who will vote on it by referendum], but initially when I supported it: I thought about the tax burden; people can’t afford to pay more taxes. There will be consolidation of schools and services, but schools are the main issue. Martinsville has had very little growth over a very long time and I’m proud that we have not had to raise taxes.

We know reversion will result in a tax bill from the town and the county for town residents. What do you believe that combined amount will be relative to the one tax bill a resident now receives from the city?

Rawls: The first year it will be roughly the same, but over the next five to 10 years it will be more. By shifting many of our financial responsibilities to the county, they will have to increase taxes to accommodate for it.

Turner: I think we should give the savings to the citizens right off the bat. It’s now at $1.03 (per $100 of assessed value) ,and the new combined rate should be well under 90 cents. The next problem is going to be in another year after the reassessments are done. Everything will skyrocket.

Bowles: If you look at previous reversions in other localities, their [combined] rate was equal [to the previous rate with the former city] or like South Boston it was lower.

Jones: It’s all hypothetical, and that’s my problem with it. If they presented reversion and gave me a business plan it would make more sense. Even with the status quo we’re going to make money, not lose money. We may not be doing great but we’re doing OK so in my opinion. I worry about the unknown and the hypotheticals.

There is concern that Henry County might act punitively toward Martinsville once it becomes a town. How do you see this playing out? Turner: I think Henry County will be responsible and do what is in the best interests of everyone. These talking heads may make threats, but the people in responsible positions will make the best of it and consider what’s in the best interests of Martinsville and Henry County. The city has just done a horrible job of getting the information out. Talking down to people is not the way to go. Bowles: When we look at the numbers presented with school studies, after you combine the schools there will be a 26-seat difference—not 26 seats in one grade; that’s all grades. Martinsville High School is in the epicenter. I don’t believe Henry County will subject children to go to another high school, nor do they want to have packed classrooms. It’s just scare tactics and when you hear it without knowing these facts it is scary, but I’m taking the emotion out of it. Jones: If we were to continue the current pace with the current council and our lawyer says to let them deal with their problems, I could see the county respond the same way. I’ve had an opportunity to meet with some of them and they want what’s best for their citizens. Rawls: I don’t think on the surface the Board of Supervisors will be vindictive, but there will be a lot of pressure from their constituents anytime they do anything for Martinsville that might be perceived as a favor. If we annex, then we will renew and grow more bad blood. There has been a recent emphasis on the needs of West End, but when neighborhood tours resumed, Council discovered the most blighted area of town is now Southside, yet there has been very little discussion about it. Do you see this as a problem and if so, what do you think needs to be done? Bowles: When we toured Southside we saw a lot of things and we noted those things. We have a list where we talk about what the complaints were and we work through them. Jones: Most of the calls on the 911 call list come out of Southside. Some think West End has more, but no, it’s Southside. And Southside has a huge Hispanic community so there’s a language barrier. We have to get more involved in addressing their needs and those needs are different from a cultural aspect. Southside just doesn’t have the voices over there, and there are a lot of dilapidated property issues. Rawls: My focus has been on West End. My vision is for growing Martinsville, attracting people and providing affordable living and West End is awesome for this; it’s our oldest community and needs to be an integral part. For Southside, I feel that things need to be fixed uptown first, and the drug problem needs to be fixed first—not just drugs, but the quality of life. Turner: When I held the housing summit and we talked to state officials there was an emphasis on West End and Southside. There are so many rental properties in Southside and I’m hopeful that this push for housing and economic development will drive us away from rental property. Southside looks horrible, and it’s due to the amount of rental property. The city should enforce its ordinances. The city has taken over ownership of the BB&T Building and the National Guard Armory Building. Do you believe it is wise for the city to become involved in real estate ownership such as these, and how do you see these buildings best being utilized? Jones: The city has to be careful. We have so many buildings that just need work and we take something that’s hard to sell or may need a lot of work so we have to look at that more and if we take on a building we should have a plan for it. BB&T might make a good building for police and the administration, and the Armory would be a good place for housing the homeless with mental health workers on a 24-hour basis. Another option would be to create a free center like the YMCA that gives kids something to do including programs. Rawls: No. There is no real estate experience on Council and I think Council did residents a tremendous disservice by buying the BB&T Building. My expectation is that the City will have to demolish the BB&T Building. It’s an ugly building and with no experience on Council they didn’t understand what they were asking for. Turner: The U.S. Army wanted to get rid of the Armory so they gave it to us, and hopefully we will have an international company make use of it. Using the Armory for economic development is the right way to go. We conducted an open house with six different firms for BB&T, but I am concerned about the RFP [request for proposal] being legal. The bank came to the City with a demolition request to tear it down, and we bought it for $25,000. It costs $70,000 a year to maintain it, so we need to get it into private hands. It’s 50 years old and qualifies for historical tax credits. It’s valued at $2 million and we got a $400,000 grant from the Governor’s Office to clean the asbestos and lead. It’s an attractive building and a good package. Bowles: We had a RFP process to find the best qualified people for the BB&T building. I’d love to see something on the rooftop, and we need affordable housing. As for the Armory I’ve had conversations with a potential investor; it’s something innovative. I think in the upcoming months we’ll hear something. If the city were to become a town, would you run for town council or step aside, and why? Rawls: After this, I’m done. This is they only moment and set of circumstances for me being on Council. Turner: It’s enjoyable for me to help people so if I’m fortunate to serve on the Board of Supervisors or the Town Council, then sure. Bowles: I’m just trying to get through this election and I have no aspirations for a higher office. I like serving the citizens of Martinsville. Jones: If I don’t get on this time, I’ll be done altogether. I have no ambition passed these four years. I’m here to stop reversion and build relationships. What is your open statement to appeal to the voters of Martinsville? Turner: In my 12 years on Council I have been a true servant of the people. I enjoy serving the people of Martinsville and I’m the most active. Bowles: I ask for your vote on Nov. 8 because I have no agenda other than to serve the community, whatever benefits everyone, even if I don’t agree. I’m elected to serve all of Martinsville. I’m a problem-solver and I’ll do my best to stand up for the citizens. Jones: I’m running for a better future for our kids, their parents and the teachers. I’m here for the people, and I want them to have a voice. Rawls: Martinsville is awesome. Let’s elect a government that acts like it. Help me bring back a council with a bright vision for Martinsville and let’s prove that our best days are not behind us, but ahead of us.