Meeting agenda: Martinsville City Council

Neighborhood meeting
The Martinsville City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 27 at the rear entrance to the Municipal Building for a neighborhood tour of the Northside and Chatham Heights area.
A neighborhood community meeting will be held at Clearview Wesleyan Church, 925 Barrows Mill Road, at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 27. The meeting is slated to last approximately one hour.
On the agenda, City Council will:
- Hear an updated of the neighborhood tour
- Review prior inspection concerns
- Hear comments and questions from citizens
Regular meeting
The Martinsville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in closed session and at 7 p.m. for a regular meeting in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building on Tuesday, June 28.
On the agenda, City Council will:
- Hear an overview of the June 27, 2022 Northside neighborhood tour and meeting.
- Hear an update from Martinsville-Henry County Family YMCA regarding the City/YMCA contract for services related to City parks and recreation programs.
- Consider approval and adoption of the 2021 update of the West Piedmont Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan.