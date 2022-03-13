 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Meeting agenda

Martinsville City School Board

The Martinsville City School Board will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at Martinsville City Hall, 55 West Church Street in Martinsville.

Included among items on the agenda, the Board will:

  • Hear from any registered speakers on matters not listed on the agenda.
  • Hear from Michael Haley, the owner of Uptown Pinball in Martinsville.
  • Recognize the Eastman Oratorical Contest winners Ryan Brent and Cary Wright.
  • Recognize Tommy Golding for receiving the WSLS Coach Of The Year Award.
  • Recognize Lynwood Dodson for being a state indoor track winner.
  • Hear Superintendent Dr. Zeb Talley announce the Martinsville City Public Schools Teachers Of The Year.
  • Hear from Renee Brown regarding Albert Harris Elementary School.
  • Hear from Principal Cameron Cooper about Patrick Henry Elementary School.
  • Hear from Angilee Downing, Shauna Hines, Jill Collins and Cary Wright about a new program of studies.
  • Hear from Shauna Hines about the Martinsville High School Musical “Aladdin Jr.”
  • Hear from Talley announcing the end-of-year calendar of events.
  • Hear from Dr. Paulette Simington present the Annual Special Education Plan.
