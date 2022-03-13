Meeting agenda

Martinsville City School Board
The Martinsville City School Board will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at Martinsville City Hall, 55 West Church Street in Martinsville.
Included among items on the agenda, the Board will:
- Hear from any registered speakers on matters not listed on the agenda.
- Hear from Michael Haley, the owner of Uptown Pinball in Martinsville.
- Recognize the Eastman Oratorical Contest winners Ryan Brent and Cary Wright.
- Recognize Tommy Golding for receiving the WSLS Coach Of The Year Award.
- Recognize Lynwood Dodson for being a state indoor track winner.
- Hear Superintendent Dr. Zeb Talley announce the Martinsville City Public Schools Teachers Of The Year.
- Hear from Renee Brown regarding Albert Harris Elementary School.
- Hear from Principal Cameron Cooper about Patrick Henry Elementary School.
- Hear from Angilee Downing, Shauna Hines, Jill Collins and Cary Wright about a new program of studies.
- Hear from Shauna Hines about the Martinsville High School Musical “Aladdin Jr.”
- Hear from Talley announcing the end-of-year calendar of events.
- Hear from Dr. Paulette Simington present the Annual Special Education Plan.