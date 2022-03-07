Meeting agenda

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Martinsville City Council

A Martinsville City Council regular meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, March 8 at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at the Martinsville Municipal Building on West Church Street in Martinsville where Council will:

  • Consider presentation of an award by the Martinsville Police Department to their 2021 citizen of the year.
  • Conduct a public hearing to convey a narrow strip of right of way across the front of the former McCollum-Ferrell building located at 16-18 East Church Street.
  • Conduct a public hearing regarding properties to be made subject to a rental inspection.
  • Consider adoption on second reading an ordinance repealing disguise and mask restrictions.
  • Consider adoption on second reading an ordinance amending the allowable height of uncut grass.
  • Hear an update from Uptown Partnership.
  • Hear comments from the public.
  • Hear comments from members of City Council.
  • Hear comments from the City Manager and the City Attorney.

