Meeting agenda

Martinsville City Council
A Martinsville City Council regular meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, March 8 at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at the Martinsville Municipal Building on West Church Street in Martinsville where Council will:
- Consider presentation of an award by the Martinsville Police Department to their 2021 citizen of the year.
- Conduct a public hearing to convey a narrow strip of right of way across the front of the former McCollum-Ferrell building located at 16-18 East Church Street.
- Conduct a public hearing regarding properties to be made subject to a rental inspection.
- Consider adoption on second reading an ordinance repealing disguise and mask restrictions.
- Consider adoption on second reading an ordinance amending the allowable height of uncut grass.
- Hear an update from Uptown Partnership.
- Hear comments from the public.
- Hear comments from members of City Council.
- Hear comments from the City Manager and the City Attorney.
