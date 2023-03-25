Patrick Supervisors

The Patrick County Board of Supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the Patrick County Administration Building at 106 Rucker St. in Stuart.

On the agenda are:

Public comments

Budget discussion from Amy Corns of Stuart Parks and Frank Pettway of County Parks

The Patrick County Board of Supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday for a special meeting in the Patrick County Administration Building at 106 Rucker St. in Stuart.

On the agenda are:

Public comments

Public hearing on real estate tax rate

Take action on real estate tax rate

Closed session to discuss an interim Patrick County administrator

Henry Supervisors

The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Summerlin Board Room of the Henry County Administration Building on Kings Mountain Road in Collinsville.

On the agenda of the 3 p.m. meeting are:

Monthly reports on delinquent tax collection efforts

Monthly update from the MHC Economic Development Corporation

Consideration of a proclamation recognizing National Library Week

Additional appropriation re: Appalachian Regional Commission - Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization Grant

Closed session for discussion of: appointees to the Blue Ridge Regional Library Board, Henry Martinsville Social Services Board and Patrick & Henry Community College Board; pending legal matters; acquisition/disposal of real estate; and as-yet unannounced industries

On the agenda for the 6 p.m. meeting are:

General highway matters

A presentation by Parks & Recreation

Public hearings on: proposed amendment to the Henry County Code of Ordinances regarding dog licenses; rezoning application by William W. Witt; and rezoning applications by Everything Outdoors LLC/Travis Crouch.

City Council

Martinsville City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. in closed session and 7 p.m. in regular session Tuesday in Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.

On the agenda of the closed session are:

Appointments to boards and commissions

Discussion or consideration of the investment of public funds

On the agenda of the 7 p.m. session are:

Circuit Court Clerk Jean Nunn will issue the Oath of Office to the newly appointed Council member

Hear a presentation from the police department on their 2022 annual budget

Recognize the Martinsville City Police Department for re-accreditation

Read and present a proclamation recognizing the month of April 2023 as Bee City Month