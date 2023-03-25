Patrick Supervisors
The Patrick County Board of Supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the Patrick County Administration Building at 106 Rucker St. in Stuart.
On the agenda are:
- Public comments
- Budget discussion from Amy Corns of Stuart Parks and Frank Pettway of County Parks
The Patrick County Board of Supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday for a special meeting in the Patrick County Administration Building at 106 Rucker St. in Stuart.
On the agenda are:
- Public comments
- Public hearing on real estate tax rate
- Take action on real estate tax rate
- Closed session to discuss an interim Patrick County administrator
Henry Supervisors
The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Summerlin Board Room of the Henry County Administration Building on Kings Mountain Road in Collinsville.
On the agenda of the 3 p.m. meeting are:
- Monthly reports on delinquent tax collection efforts
- Monthly update from the MHC Economic Development Corporation
- Consideration of a proclamation recognizing National Library Week
- Additional appropriation re: Appalachian Regional Commission - Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization Grant
- Closed session for discussion of: appointees to the Blue Ridge Regional Library Board, Henry Martinsville Social Services Board and Patrick & Henry Community College Board; pending legal matters; acquisition/disposal of real estate; and as-yet unannounced industries
On the agenda for the 6 p.m. meeting are:
- General highway matters
- A presentation by Parks & Recreation
- Public hearings on: proposed amendment to the Henry County Code of Ordinances regarding dog licenses; rezoning application by William W. Witt; and rezoning applications by Everything Outdoors LLC/Travis Crouch.
City Council
Martinsville City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. in closed session and 7 p.m. in regular session Tuesday in Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building.
On the agenda of the closed session are:
- Appointments to boards and commissions
- Discussion or consideration of the investment of public funds
On the agenda of the 7 p.m. session are:
- Circuit Court Clerk Jean Nunn will issue the Oath of Office to the newly appointed Council member
- Hear a presentation from the police department on their 2022 annual budget
- Recognize the Martinsville City Police Department for re-accreditation
- Read and present a proclamation recognizing the month of April 2023 as Bee City Month