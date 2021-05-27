Memorial Day closings on Monday

Memorial Day will be celebrated Monday, which means that all state, federal and local government offices will be closed. Banks are closed, too.

Henry County and PSA offices will close at noon on Friday and reopen on Tuesday. Convenience centers for garbage disposal and recycling will be open as usual.

The Martinsville Municipal Building and administrative offices along with constitutional offices will be closed, but employees in essential operational positions (police, fire, EMS, water/sewer plant operations) will continue on their normal schedules.

There will be no bulk, brush, or garbage pick-up on Monday.

The Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services will be closed on Monday and reopen at 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday. Visitors are able to register on the iPad at the door to request assistance.

The Henry Martinsville Health Department will be closed and will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday.