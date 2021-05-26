 Skip to main content
Memorial Day closings on Monday
Memorial Day will be celebrated Monday, which means that all state, federal and local government offices will be closed. Banks are closed, too.

The Martinsville Municipal Building and administrative offices along with constitutional offices will be closed, but employees in essential operational positions (police, fire, EMS, water/sewer plant operations) will continue on their normal schedules.

There will be no bulk, brush, or garbage pick-up on Monday.

The Henry Martinsville Health Department will be closed and will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

