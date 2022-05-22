Memorial Day service at Roselawn Burial Park

This year's Memorial Day service by the Veterans Service Organization will feature keynote speaker Navy Chief Petty Officer (Ret.) Sean A. Morrison.

The service will be held at noon Monday, May 30, at Roselawn Burial Park.

The welcome and recognition of guests, the dedication to Memorial Day and closing remarks will be presented by W.C. Fowlkes.

Magna Vista JROTC will present the Presentation of Colors and the National Anthem, and one of their cadets will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

Senior Chief Petty Officer Mike Stewart will perform the placing of the Prisoner of War (POW) flag and the Missing in Action (MOA) flag and the retrieval of both flags as well.

Rev. Mark Hinchcliff will perform the invocation, and Deputy Cmdr. Leonard Boyce will introduce the Veterans Honor Guard.

The POW and MIA tribute will be presented by AMVETS, and Thomas Spencer and Dave Gilleran will speak in memorial of Cal Burnett and Robert King.

The memorial prayer will be presented by Gilleran, and the laying of the wreath will be done by Joey Elliston and a JROTC cadet. The Three Valley Salute and Taps will be by the Martinsville-Henry County Veterans Honor Guard and the benediction will be by Rev. Larry Stanfield.

Sonny Richardson will present the introduction of Veteran Service Officers (VSO) and auxiliary presidents, and S.T. Fulcher will introduce the guest speaker.

Morrison, a retired U.S. Navy chief petty officer, went into the military in 1992 directly after graduating from high school. In 1996, Morrison completed his enlistment as a sergeant in the Marines and went back to his home in Oregon, where he was a police officer for several months. He was then hired as a patrol officer and stayed there for 3 years.

He resigned from that position in 1999 and enlisted in the Navy again as an E-3. He graduated basic underwater demolition SEAL training with class 230 in 2000 and was assigned to SEAL Team three before he moved to SEAL Team seven.

Morrison attended the Defense Language Institute before he transferred to the East Coast, where he spent the rest of his career at SEAL Team Eight. He played multiple roles during his career including: lead breacher and demolition team leader, assault team leader, sniper element chief, platoon leading petty officer, platoon leading chief petty officer, close quarters and urban combat training chief instructor, chief tactical shooting instructor, scuba diving supervisor, static line parachute jumpmaster, military freefall parachute jumpmaster, intelligence collection operative, range safety officer, range safety officer-in-charge, interrogator and Arabic linguist and interpreter.

Morrison retired from the SEAL Teams after 22 1/2 years of service for the Navy and the United States Marine Corp with 11 combat tours, two in Somali, three in Afghanistan, four in Iraq, one in Libya and one in Central Africa. He received multiple awards for his service including: the Bronze Star Medal with Combat Valor Device, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Joint Service Commendation Medal, three Navy Commendation Medals, two Combat Action Ribbons, a Presidential Unit Citation, numerous campaign and service medals, a Navy Rifle and Pistol Expert medals, multiple letters of commendation and he was named Sailor of the Year 2008.

After he left the Navy, he and his family moved to Henry County where he works as a civilian EMS provider and formed Giving Back USA, a non-profit dedicated to helping veterans, first responders and their families.

Everyone is welcome to attend, and refreshments will be served.

