Memorial Day service at Roselawn; VSP warns about traffic; housing options, sales rise

Memorial Day service at Roselawn
A Memorial Day service, which in past years have created a somber event to remember those from Martinsville and Henry County who have died in service of the country, will return this year.
After taking a limited hiatus in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, a ceremony will be staged at noon Monday at Roselawn Burial Park in Martinsville.
The guest speaker will be 1st Sgt. Anthony Ybarra of the Army.
The event is open to the public.
VSP warns about trafficA surge of recent fatal accidents prompted the Virginia State Police to issue a cautionary alert to motorists because of an expected surge of traffic this Memorial Day weekend.
VSP said that 22 lives have been lost to 16 reported crashes on Virginia’s highways between May 21 and midnight Wednesday. Five were motorcyclists, two were bicyclists, and one was a pedestrian. Two of the fatal crashes claimed a total of eight lives, VSP said in a release.
VSP reported that during the 2020 Memorial Day Operation C.A.R.E initiative, a joint effort by numerous law enforcement agencies, Virginia troopers arrested 70 drunk drivers and cited 2,469 speeders. Troopers issued 224 citations for failing to wear a seat belt, and eight individuals lost their lives in traffic crashes.
Home inventory, prices rise
Virginia Realtors, a organization of real-estate agents in Virginia, reported a 12% increase in new listings on the market between March and April, which follows months of very low inventories of available homes.
Listings typically increase between March and April, but the report said this year’s month-to-month gain is larger than it has been in recent years. Some 17,558 new listings came on the market in April 2021, which are 33.5% more than April 2020, which was diminished by the onset of COVID-19.
There were 13,413 home sales statewide in April 2021, and there were 2,500 more closed transactions than in both April 2019 and April 2018, the association said.
Statewide, the median sales price was $355,643 in April 2021, up 12.5% compared to a year ago. As prices go up, the time it takes homes to sell continues to decline. In April, homes were on the market an average of 25 days statewide, 16 days faster than the average in April 2020.
DMV is adding more options
Starting Tuesday the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will be opening more windows in its customer service centers, which will create some 184,000 additional appointment opportunities statewide, VDH said in a release.
The added windows will open in stages on Tuesday, June 15 and in July. DMV will be hiring new employees to meet the expected demand.
DMV is conducting more transactions across all service channels now than pre-pandemic. The vast majority of the 15 million transactions conducted since DMV started reopening customer service centers in May 2020 have been completed online or by mail.
Road projects
- A portion of Magna Vista School Road in Henry County will be closed to through traffic 0.2 mile north of Lee Ford Camp Road for the replacement of two box culverts. A detour will be in place, and there will be signs to help direct motorists. Weather permitting, the road will reopen to traffic on May 28.
- Intermittent work will be performed by contractors for Comcast along Route 57, between Route 8 and Route 701 in Patrick County. This is expected to be a 90-day installation project, and motorists may experience periodic lane and/or shoulder closures.
- Construction is underway on the Lover’s Leap area of U.S. 58. Flagging operations for the geotechnical borings are being in place between 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Estimated completion date is May 2026.
