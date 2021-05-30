Memorial Day service at Roselawn; VSP warns about traffic; housing options, sales rise

Home inventory, prices rise

Virginia Realtors, a organization of real-estate agents in Virginia, reported a 12% increase in new listings on the market between March and April, which follows months of very low inventories of available homes.

Listings typically increase between March and April, but the report said this year’s month-to-month gain is larger than it has been in recent years. Some 17,558 new listings came on the market in April 2021, which are 33.5% more than April 2020, which was diminished by the onset of COVID-19.

There were 13,413 home sales statewide in April 2021, and there were 2,500 more closed transactions than in both April 2019 and April 2018, the association said.

Statewide, the median sales price was $355,643 in April 2021, up 12.5% compared to a year ago. As prices go up, the time it takes homes to sell continues to decline. In April, homes were on the market an average of 25 days statewide, 16 days faster than the average in April 2020.

DMV is adding more options

Starting Tuesday the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will be opening more windows in its customer service centers, which will create some 184,000 additional appointment opportunities statewide, VDH said in a release.