Those who die in war are the best of their generations, Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 (Ret.) Curtis Millner Sr. said Monday.

He was the keynote speaker at the Memorial Day service at Roselawn Burial Park by the Veterans Service Organization, in the absence of scheduled speaker Navy Chief Petty Officer (Ret.) Sean Morrison.

The welcome and recognition of guests, the dedication to Memorial Day and closing remarks were presented by W.C. Fowlkes.

“Thank you all so much for coming today,” General Manager at Roselawn Burial Kelly Ratcliff said, “that we can remember those that sacrificed for us.”

Magna Vista JROTC performed the Presentation of Colors, and the National Anthem, and one of their cadets led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Senior Chief Petty Officer Mike Stewart placed the Prisoner of War (POW) flag and the Missing in Action (MOA) flag at the symbolic table for the missing soldier and retrieved both of the flags as well.

The empty chair represents a missing soldier; the white tablecloth represents the purity of his or her response to the country’s call to arms; the single rose represents family and loved ones; the red ribbon represents love of the country and the red ribbon worn on lapels in honor; the lemon slice represents bitter fate; the salt represents tears of the family; and the upside-down glass represents that he cannot join in on a toast.

Thomas Spencer spoke in memorial of Cal Burnett and presented a certificate to his family that was present at the ceremony. Dave Gilleran presented the same certificate to the family of Robert King and spoke in memorial of him as well.

Rev. Mark Hinchcliff then performed the invocation, and Deputy Cmdr. Leonard Boyce introduced the Veterans Honor Guard.

Boyce said when the honor guard calls its members to ask if they can participate in a military funeral, they do not waver in their response. Rather, they answer yes or no right away.

“That’s what the military does for you,” Boyce said. “You make a decision and you stick with it.”

Sonny Richardson then introduced the veteran service organizations’ presidents and auxiliary presidents. He went through all of the posts and recognized multiple individuals and organizations.

The 29th Infantry Division Band Army Reserves National Guard played the military service anthems and veterans stood up for the song that corresponded with their branches of military service.

Sonny Richardson introduced Millner. The planned speaker, Sean Morrison, was unable to attend due to health reasons, he said.

“The last incident that we had involving the death of a number of our soldiers happened as we withdrew from Afghanistan almost a year ago,” Millner said. “Their mission was noble: It was to evacuate desperate civilians yearning to escape a brutal regime.

“The 13 U.S. service members who died during a terrorist bombing in Afghanistan last August will not be the last American heroes to make such a sacrifice, but they represent the best of a generation,” Millner said.

He then named all 13 individuals: Darin T. Hoover, Johanny Rosariopichardo, Nicole L. Gee, Hunter Lopez, Daegan W. Page, Humberto A. Sanchez, David L. Espinoza, Jared M. Schmitz, Rylee J. McCollum, Dylan R. Merola, Karem M. Nikoui, Maxton W. Soviak and Ryan C. Knauss.

“Not only are these the first men and women forever in our hearts, but for those who knew them, they are forever young,” Millner added. “They came from every background, yet they shared a common goal: to serve America and make life better for others.

“They died so that we can continue to cherish the things they love,” he said. “God, country and family.”

“Brave men and women have always stepped forward,” Millner said. “To take the oath of allegiance as members of America’s armed forces, willing to fight and if necessary to die for the sake of freedom.”

The memorial prayer was presented by Gilleran, and the laying of the wreath was done by Joey Elliston and a JROTC cadet. The Three Valley Salute and Taps were played by the Martinsville-Henry County Veterans Honor Guard, and the benediction was by Rev. Larry Stanfield.

Monique Holland is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com or at 276-734-9603.

