Families of veterans deserved to be honored along with their loved ones in the military, Col. (Ret.) Charles G. Phillips said at a Memorial Day service Monday.

Phillips was the keynote speaker at the service held at Roselawn Burial Park by the Veterans Service Organization. Rain caused the service to be held inside the main building rather than outdoors, as it normally is.

The welcoming and recognition of guests, the dedication to Memorial Day and closing remarks were presented by W.C. Fowlkes.

“It’s an honor to do this and thank you all for being here,” Roselawn Burial Park General Manager Kelly Ratcliff said.

Magna Vista High School JROTC performed the Presentation of the Colors and one of the cadets led the Pledge of Allegiance. The National Anthem was performed by Maxine Meyer, and Joey Elliston placed the Prisoner of War (POW) flag and the Missing in Action (MOA) flag at a symbolic table for the missing soldiers.

The empty chair is set to represent a missing soldier, the white tablecloth represents the purity of their response to the country’s call to arms, a single rose on the table represents family and loved ones, a red ribbon represents love of the country, a lemon slice represents bitter fate, salt represents the tears of the family and an upside-down glass represents the fact that the soldier cannot join in a toast.

Thomas Spencer spoke in memorial of Julius Reynolds, and Curtis Millner spoke for Larry Stanfield before presenting a certificate to his wife.

Rev. Mark Hinchcliff then performed the invocation, and Dep. Cmdr. Leonard Boyce introduced the Veterans Honor Guard. Wyvette Dillard introduced the VSO member organizations’ presidents and auxiliary presidents. As she called out names, members stood up from their chairs.

Millner then introduced Phillips, who had been a student of Millner in JROTC. Phillips is now a JROTC instructor himself at Tunstall High School.

“As a service member, there’s a lot of times that we get recognized,” Phillips said. “There’s a lot of times that there may be parades or ceremonies or events that recognize the achievements of service members.

“But too often, the family members don’t receive the same,” he said.

“We’re in uniform, recognizable. But I dare say, unless you’re around a military post, a service member’s family walks in and you’re not going to recognize them,” Phillips said.

“They serve right alongside of their service members. They sacrifice. They give up their time. They go through the struggles, the heartaches along with their husband, their wife, their father, their mother. Even their sons or daughters,” Phillips added.

He said he was “so proud” to have his family present at the ceremony because of the way they have stood by him in his career, a large part of which was in Explosive Ordnance Disposal.

“When you see the struggles that families go through as their service members deploy over and over again, move every year or two, there’s times that taking care of home six is part of your responsibilities as well,” Phillips said. “I’m proud of my service but I’m just as proud, or even more so, proud of my family.

“Today we’re honoring those who gave all to our nation,” Phillips said. “However, for the growing part of our population the holiday has become just another weekend of store sales, cook outs, possibly another day off from work and time to seriously start thinking about summer activities.

“For those in our nation who do not personally know one of the less than 1% who have served our nations, there is no personal connection to the true meaning behind the day that we’re observing today,” Phillips said. “For those of you who have served, for our families, for our close personal friends – this day has a deeper meaning.

“It is a time to remember those who have sacrificed all. Those whose absence is felt within us. It is a time to reflect on what the sacrifice means to us personally and to our nation,” Phillips said.

He then told the crowd stories of service members he served with who never made it back from service to return to their families and loved ones.

“And unlike me ... the other soldiers that I’ve spoken of today returned home in a solemn procession of families trying to deal with the pain of loss and the knowledge that there will not be a return embrace of their loved one,” Phillips said.

“The lives of our service members we honor today have meaning,” Phillips added. “They’re our heroes despite the hardships and personal challenges, the uncertainty of military service and foreign conflict and they answered the nations call and paid the ultimate cost.”

“To their families, they are heroes who shared laughs, held their loved ones close, read stories to their child and are a memory that they dearly hold close to their hearts each day,” Phillips said.

The memorial prayer was presented by Rev. David Gilleran, and the laying of the wreath was done by Joey Elliston and a JROTC cadet. The Three Valley Salute and Taps were played by the Martinsville-Henry County Veterans Honor Guard, and the benediction was by the Rev. Ell Manns.