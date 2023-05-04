First Horizon Corporation notified their customers on Thursday that a merger with TD Bank Group had been terminated.

On Feb. 28, the two banking companies announced plans to combine their operations, but due to the uncertainty as to when regulatory approvals could be obtained, the parties mutually agreed to terminate the merger agreement.

The release did not explain why there would be an uncertain delay in receiving the necessary approval, but it did state that it was for reasons unrelated to First Horizon.

Under the terms of the termination agreement, TD will make a $200 million cash payment to First Horizon. This payment is in addition to the $25 million fee reimbursement due to First Horizon as agreed upon in the merger, the release stated.

"While today's announcement is unfortunate and unexpected, First Horizon will continue on its growth path operating from a position of strength and stability," said First Horizon Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Bryan Jordan in the release.

Jordan assured First Horizon customers in the release that the termination of the merger would not impact their relationship with the bank and the financial institution would continue to serve clients and communities across all of its 417 locations in 12 states.

Locally, First Horizon has banks in Martinsville, Collinsville, Stuart and Rocky Mount.