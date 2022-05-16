Metal Rain Tanks LLC moves to Martinsville

If you’ve driven on Bridge Street in the past few months and wondered what that building that used to be an auto repair shop is doing with all the large metal tanks visible through the windows, your wait is over.

Nell Wheeler and Dean Cook moved their business all the way from Houston, Texas, to Martinsville. Wheeler and Cook own Metal Rain Tanks LLC, a company that specializes in manufacturing stainless steel rain tanks.

The rain tanks range from 80 gallons all the way up 3,000 gallons and vary in price depending on the size. A tank can be connected to the gutters of a house or building, and the rain water can be used for whatever the owner desires, said Cook.

He said that one of the main uses is for watering plants and vegetables. Another use that Cook said they have encountered was a tank installed on a cabin. The owner uses the collected rain water for showers, washing dishes and flushing their toilets.

“We only make stainless steel tanks,” said Wheeler. “Because they don’t rust,” added Cook. Steel has a lot of advantages over other materials besides the fact that it doesn’t rust because it is easy to clean, its appearance is not going to change over time and it is completely recyclable, Wheeler said.

The process of making their rain tanks begins with a coil of steel which the couple run through what they referred to as a “decoiler” which allows them to cut amount of metal they need for each project.

That sheet of steel is then run through a variety of machines to be made into the shape of the tanks that they sell. “All of our tanks are round,” said Wheeler. “Sometimes people wonder if we can do something else, but for structural reasons they really need to be round.”

“If you try to make one that’s not round, the water is going to try to make it round,” Cook said.

Once the body of the tank is completed, they add the lid, bottom and rims. “Dean’s the circle guy, and I’m the cylinder person,” Wheeler said, referring to the fact that she works on the body of the tank while Cook works on the various other elements that are circle-shaped.

Wheeler said she got the idea to get into the metal rain tank business while she was working as a plumber in commercial construction. She said that she got “the gardening bug” and started collecting rain water in barrels so that she could use it to water her plants. In doing that, she quickly realized how little water that was collecting and looked into different methods.

She said that once she got her own bigger tanks, some of her friends heard about it and wanted Wheeler to install them at their houses as well.

“I started doing that and Dean was helping me out,” Wheeler said. “We decided since we needed them, other people probably needed them so we just figured … how hard can this be?”

All of this happened in Houston, Texas in 2011, and in December of last year they moved to Martinsville for a central location between Wheeler’s family in the northeast of the country and Cook’s family in Texas.

When they left Texas, they sold their rain tank operation, Omi Rain Tanks, and that company still exists and handles the West Coast while they cover the East Coast. Cook said that the process of moving to Martinsville took them almost a year, attributing that to having to move their whole business on top of all their personal belongings.

Cook said that the steel their tanks is all American-made, mostly out of a mill in Alabama. Wheeler said that the majority of their sales to customers in other states including South Carolina, Ohio, Kentucky and more. And while their building is set up as a manufacturing spot more than a store front, they both agreed that they are always open to local customers.

For more information, visit their website metalraintanks.com or view their social media accounts on Instagram as metalraintanks or Facebook as Metal Rain Tanks, LLC.

Monique Holland is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com or at 276-734-9603.

