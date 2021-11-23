Mexican restaurant in Martinsville permanently closes

The El Norteno restaurant at the Patrick Henry Mall on East Church Street in Martinsville has closed its doors for good.

"We are permanently closed down and would like to thank you all for the years of patronage and the good memories we have built here," a Facebook post made around 9 a.m. Monday morning and attributed to El Norteno's staff and management stated.

At noon on Monday a sign on the front door of the restaurant acknowledged the same: "This business is now closed. We are closed down and want to thank you for the years of your patronage."

Two people were shot and killed in the restaurant, another person was shot on the restaurant's patio and a fourth person was shot in the parking lot just over nine months ago in an incident that shut down the Mexican eatery temporarily, but resulted in a permanent loss of its liquor license.

Virginia ABC officials confirmed the restaurant surrendered its license voluntarily and permanently the day after the shooting, waiving its right to a hearing on the matter.

Police said the altercation on Feb. 5 began in the bar area of the restaurant about the time a Virginia Department of Health agent arrived to suspend the restaurant's license for COVID-19 violations.