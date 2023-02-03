The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce’s Fast Track is back, after a pause caused by the pandemic.

Fast Track 2023 will be held March 7 and 8 at Commonwealth Center (the Clocktower) at 300 Franklin St. There will be 135 exhibitor spaces.

VIP Business Night will be March 7, from 4-8 p.m. This opening night is by invitation only, with the goal of promoting networking among business-to-business contacts.

On March 8, Fast Track will be open to the public from 4-7 p.m. Admission will be $2 or two nonperishable food items. Children 6 and younger are admitted free.

Samples on VIP Night

Area restaurants and caterers are invited to serve samples to attendees during VIP Business Night. The attendance that night is expected to top 5,000. Each participating restaurant or caterer is expected to prepare a minimum of 2,000 pieces of an item of their choosing to represent their business. No duplications will be allowed.

Food/drink providers also must provide the napkins, plates and utensils needed for serving their products, and someone from the business must be present at the table during the entire 4-hour event.

The Chamber will pay Chamber members $500 and non-Chamber members $250, and will provide tables, plus name publication on materials.

Exhibitors

Booth spaces will be on one floor. Eleven of the 135 spaces will be reserved for sponsors.

Sponsorship fee is $1,500. The cost for exhibitor spaces is: Corporate rate, member, $575, nonmember $755; Nonprofit rate, member, $425, nonmember $605.

The schedule is:

Feb. 10: Deadline to register for booth space

Feb. 15, 10 a.m.: Orientation for exhibitors, at the West Piedmont Business Development Center, 22 E. Church St.

March 6, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Booth set-up

March 7, 4-8 p.m.: VIP Business Night (cocktails and reception by invitation only; no denim)

March 8, 4-7 p.m.: Trade Show open to the public

March 9, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Dismantle exhibits

Each booth holder will receive 10 VIP tickets, and sponsors will get 22 VIP tickets. Each exhibitor will receive four name badges, and sponsors will receive eight; all exhibitors must be wearing their name badges for free admission.

A snack lounge for exhibitors will be open during the public show hours on Wednesday. Snacks and drinks will be served. Exhibitors must be wearing their name badges for entry.

For more information, email the Chamber at mhccoc@mhcchamber.com or visit Martinsville.com.