MHC Chamber giving away restaurant vouchers for Small Business Saturday

Have a free local restaurant meal on Nov. 27 through the Martinsville-Henry County's Dine Small voucher program.
The "Small" refers to the business - not the meal.
Anyone can pick up a voucher (one per person) at the MHC Visitor Center (inside New College Institute at 191 Fayette St., Martinsville). The voucher is good for $10 off your meal at a participating restaurant. The voucher will only be good for use on Nov. 27, Small Business Saturday.
This year's participating restaurants include:
- Daily Grind Coffee House & Cafe, 303 E. Church St., Martinsville
- Doug's Deep Blue Seafood, 710 Fayette St., Martinsville
- El Norteno Mexican Restaurant, 730 E. Church St., Martinsville
- Hugo's Restaurant & Sports Bar, 10 E. Church St., Lower Level, Martinsville
- Hylton's Grill, 359 Patrick Ave., Fieldale
- Jerry's Pizza, 2635 Greensboro Road, Martinsville
- La Plazita Mexican Restaurant, 10 E. Church St., Upper Level, Martinsville
- Los Nortenos Mexican Restaurant, 2280 Virginia Ave., Collinsville
- Mrs. Kitty's, 2089 Virginia Ave., Collinsville
- Pacific Bay Steak and Seafood, 2628 Virginia Ave., Collinsville
- Papa's Pizzeria, 428,8 Fairystone Park Hwy., Martinsville
- Rania's Restaurant, 147 E. Main St., Martinsville
- Rising Sun Breads, 1049 Brookdale St., Martinsville
- Shindig Uptown Bistro, 37 E. Main St., Martinsville
- Simply Suzanne's Cafe, 525 Airport Rd., Spencer
- Ten Pin Cafe, 10 Koehler Rd., Martinsville
- Wild Magnolia, 730 E. Church St., Martinsville