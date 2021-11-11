 Skip to main content
MHC Chamber giving away restaurant vouchers for Small Business Saturday
DineSmall
Holly Kozelsky

Have a free local restaurant meal on Nov. 27 through the Martinsville-Henry County's Dine Small voucher program.

The "Small" refers to the business - not the meal.

Anyone can pick up a voucher (one per person) at the MHC Visitor Center (inside New College Institute at 191 Fayette St., Martinsville). The voucher is good for $10 off your meal at a participating restaurant. The voucher will only be good for use on Nov. 27, Small Business Saturday.

This year's participating restaurants include:

  • Daily Grind Coffee House & Cafe, 303 E. Church St., Martinsville
  • Doug's Deep Blue Seafood, 710 Fayette St., Martinsville
  • El Norteno Mexican Restaurant, 730 E. Church St., Martinsville
  • Hugo's Restaurant & Sports Bar, 10 E. Church St., Lower Level, Martinsville
  • Hylton's Grill, 359 Patrick Ave., Fieldale
  • Jerry's Pizza, 2635 Greensboro Road, Martinsville
  • La Plazita Mexican Restaurant, 10 E. Church St., Upper Level, Martinsville
  • Los Nortenos Mexican Restaurant, 2280 Virginia Ave., Collinsville
  • Mrs. Kitty's, 2089 Virginia Ave., Collinsville
  • Pacific Bay Steak and Seafood, 2628 Virginia Ave., Collinsville
  • Papa's Pizzeria, 428,8 Fairystone Park Hwy., Martinsville
  • Rania's Restaurant, 147 E. Main St., Martinsville
  • Rising Sun Breads, 1049 Brookdale St., Martinsville
  • Shindig Uptown Bistro, 37 E. Main St., Martinsville
  • Simply Suzanne's Cafe, 525 Airport Rd., Spencer
  • Ten Pin Cafe, 10 Koehler Rd., Martinsville
  • Wild Magnolia, 730 E. Church St., Martinsville
