MHC Chamber of Commerce head Lisa Watkins to leave position

Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce President and Chamber’s Partner for Economic Growth (C-PEG) Executive Director Lisa Watkins will step down from both positions at the end of the year.

Former Fidelity Bank President Gil Carter will serve as interim president while Chamber and C-PEG conduct the search for Watkins' replacement.

Watkins has served as Chamber president since 2017 and has over two decades of economic development experience. Since she started, Watkins has expanded membership to over 730 members, received reaccreditation as a five-star Chamber through the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and helped provide business solutions to many Chamber members, a release states.

With C-PEG, Watkins has expanded the Startup and Grow MHC entrepreneurial programs by training almost 300 entrepreneurs, increasing capital investment by over $4.8 million dollars and creating over 240 new jobs.

Watkins and her team have worked with property owners to recruit 45 new businesses and assist with three expansions to improve the uptown business district since February of 2020.

“Lisa Watkins has led the Chamber and its members through some really challenging times over the last several years. She’s been instrumental in helping many of our small businesses obtain funding to keep their doors open, and in some cases flourishing. I’m very grateful for her leadership and wish her the very best in the future,” Chamber Chair Anne Smith said.

“We wish Lisa continued success in her new endeavor, but also want to ensure our members and our partners that we will continue the good work that we started many years ago in collaboration with our local governments, property owners and many others. We have formed a search committee and plan to advertise the position at the start of the year in search for the best candidate to continue our charge,” C-PEG Board of Directors Legacy member Clay Campbell said.

Watkins could not be reached Friday for comment.