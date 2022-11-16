MHC Christmas Parade lineup

Bring this handy guide with you to Saturday's Martinsville-Henry County Christmas Parade in uptown Martinsville to keep track of the entries as they go by. The parade starts at 5 p.m.
1. Martinsville City Motorcycles
2. Grand Marshals: Crown Holdings Employees
3. Train (Crown Express)
4. Henry County Public Safety HonOr Guard
5. Magna Vista High School Warrior Band-Choir
6. Henry County Supervisors
7. City Council & City Council-Elect
8. Henry County Sheriff'S Office Honor Guard
9. Henry County Sheriff’s Office
10. Martinsville City Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard
People are also reading…
11. Martinsville City Sheriff’s Office (Sheriff Steve Draper)
12. Martinsville City Police Honor Guard
13. Martinsville City Police Department
14. Virginia State Police
15. Henry County Public Safety
16. Martinsville Fire Department Honor Guard
17. Martinsville Fire Department
18. Magna Vista Homecoming Court
19. Magna Vista JROTC
20. Magna Vista cheerleaders
21. Magna Vista Cross Country
22. Gunter Automotive
23. Crown Holdings float
24. American Legion Homer Dillard Post #78
25. Henry County School Nutrition
26. Deloris & Kenneth Lewis of Laurel Park Tire
27. Cock & Bull Auctions
28. AMVETS
29. B99 9 FM
30. Dyer's Store Volunteer Fire Department
31. Brian Martin
32. Martinsville Alum. Chapter Delta Sigma Theta
33. Harbour Towing
34. Daniel’s Auto Glass
35. Gregory Lawn Care
36. Fieldale Ducks Cheer Squad
37. Mulberry Creek Assisting Living
38. Axton Life Saving Crew
39. Kuwat Shrine Temple #126
40. Nelson Towing
41. Eastside Cruisers (5 cars)
42. Miss Southern Belle Queens
43. Bibleway Ministry
44. Eastside Cruisers (5 cars)
45. Toys for Tots
46. US Corp of Engineers
47. Zoey Yates, Summer Cutie Queen
48. Eastside Cruisers (5 cars)
49. Christmas ponies
50. Big Toe Towing
51. Eastside Cruisers (4 cars)
52. Davenport Energy
53. Sons of the Confederacy
54. Teresa’s School of Baton & Dance
55. Lawless Welding
56. Branches of Hope
57. Branches of Hope convertible
58. Back To Life Services
59. Kings Grant Retirement Community
60. Kings Grant Retirement Community
61. Bassett High School JROTC
62. Bassett High School FFA
63. Bassett High School Homecoming Court
64. Bassett High School cheerleaders
65. Bassett High School Marching Band
66. Mountain River Trucking
67. Castro Auto Detailing
68. Martinsville Elk’s Lodge #1752
69. PVT Express
70. PVT Express
71. PVT Express
72. PVT Inc.
73. PVT Inc.
74. Hopkins Performance & Towing
75. N & T Transportation Service
76. National Society of Black Engineers MHC Chapter
77. Lee’s Tire
78. Sportlanes
79. Miss Henry County Fair/ Little Miss Henry County Fair
80. Rising Sun Bread
81. Wright Funeral Service
82. Nelson Rentals
83. Martinsville-Henry County 9-1-1
84. Martinsville Henry Co. Coalition for Health & Wellness
85. Star News
86. Star News
87. Star News
88. Star News
89. getstarnews.com
90. Hollywood Cinema
91. Martinsville High School FFA
92. Martinsville High School Royal Court
93. Martinsville High School Cheerleaders
94. Martinsville High School Marching Band
95. Happy Radio
96. Santa