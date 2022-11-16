 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

MHC Christmas Parade lineup

  • 0
Parade 1.JPG

Santa Claus finished out the 69th annual Martinsville-Henry County Christmas Parade in this 2019 Bulletin file photo. This year's Christmas Parade will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday in uptown Martinsville.

 Kim Barto Meeks

Bring this handy guide with you to Saturday's Martinsville-Henry County Christmas Parade in uptown Martinsville to keep track of the entries as they go by. The parade starts at 5 p.m.

1. Martinsville City Motorcycles

2. Grand Marshals: Crown Holdings Employees

3. Train (Crown Express)

4. Henry County Public Safety HonOr Guard

5. Magna Vista High School Warrior Band-Choir

6. Henry County Supervisors

7. City Council & City Council-Elect

8. Henry County Sheriff'S Office Honor Guard

9. Henry County Sheriff’s Office

10. Martinsville City Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard

People are also reading…

11. Martinsville City Sheriff’s Office (Sheriff Steve Draper)

12. Martinsville City Police Honor Guard

13. Martinsville City Police Department

14. Virginia State Police

15. Henry County Public Safety

16. Martinsville Fire Department Honor Guard

17. Martinsville Fire Department

18. Magna Vista Homecoming Court

19. Magna Vista JROTC

20. Magna Vista cheerleaders

21. Magna Vista Cross Country

22. Gunter Automotive

23. Crown Holdings float

24. American Legion Homer Dillard Post #78

25. Henry County School Nutrition

26. Deloris & Kenneth Lewis of Laurel Park Tire

27. Cock & Bull Auctions

28. AMVETS

29. B99 9 FM

30. Dyer's Store Volunteer Fire Department

31. Brian Martin

32. Martinsville Alum. Chapter Delta Sigma Theta

33. Harbour Towing

34. Daniel’s Auto Glass

35. Gregory Lawn Care

36. Fieldale Ducks Cheer Squad

37. Mulberry Creek Assisting Living

38. Axton Life Saving Crew

39. Kuwat Shrine Temple #126

40. Nelson Towing

41. Eastside Cruisers (5 cars)

42. Miss Southern Belle Queens

43. Bibleway Ministry

44. Eastside Cruisers (5 cars)

45. Toys for Tots

46. US Corp of Engineers

47. Zoey Yates, Summer Cutie Queen

48. Eastside Cruisers (5 cars)

49. Christmas ponies

50. Big Toe Towing

51. Eastside Cruisers (4 cars)

52. Davenport Energy

53. Sons of the Confederacy

54. Teresa’s School of Baton & Dance

55. Lawless Welding

56. Branches of Hope

57. Branches of Hope convertible

58. Back To Life Services

59. Kings Grant Retirement Community

60. Kings Grant Retirement Community

61. Bassett High School JROTC

62. Bassett High School FFA

63. Bassett High School Homecoming Court

64. Bassett High School cheerleaders

65. Bassett High School Marching Band

66. Mountain River Trucking

67. Castro Auto Detailing

68. Martinsville Elk’s Lodge #1752

69. PVT Express

70. PVT Express

71. PVT Express

72. PVT Inc.

73. PVT Inc.

74. Hopkins Performance & Towing

75. N & T Transportation Service

76. National Society of Black Engineers MHC Chapter

77. Lee’s Tire

78. Sportlanes

79. Miss Henry County Fair/ Little Miss Henry County Fair

80. Rising Sun Bread

81. Wright Funeral Service

82. Nelson Rentals

83. Martinsville-Henry County 9-1-1

84. Martinsville Henry Co. Coalition for Health & Wellness

85. Star News

86. Star News

87. Star News

88. Star News

89. getstarnews.com

90. Hollywood Cinema

91. Martinsville High School FFA

92. Martinsville High School Royal Court

93. Martinsville High School Cheerleaders

94. Martinsville High School Marching Band

95. Happy Radio

96. Santa

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Martinsville grand jury hands down 128 indictments

Martinsville grand jury hands down 128 indictments

A Martinsville Circuit Court grand jury handed down 50 certified indictments against 38 people on Monday.

There were 78 direct indictments that were sealed in order to enhance the safety of law enforcement officers who must arrest the defendants named in the indictments.

Hazlewood removed from office

Hazlewood removed from office

Judge Marcus A. Brinks on Sunday quietly signed a court order removing Patrick County Circuit Court Clerk Sherri Hazlewood from office.

Uptown Partnership may continue in name only

Uptown Partnership may continue in name only

The future of Uptown Partnership appears to be in transition, and the organization may become an extension of the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber’s Partnership for Economic Growth (C-PEG).

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Are people really being more rude lately?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert