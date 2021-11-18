MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness now operates Community Dental Health Clinic

The Piedmont Virginia Dental Health Foundation is turning over the operation of the Community Dental Clinic to the Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness, a not-for-profit organization which received its initial funding from The Harvest Foundation.

“This new effort will expand health services for low-income residents,” said Dr. Mark Crabtree, president of the Piedmont Virginia Dental Health Foundation in a press release. The foundation started the Community Dental Clinic 16 years ago in uptown Martinsville.

"The benefits of this effort working together are more residents having access to dental services and an expansion of dental services to Medicaid patients,” he stated in the release.

The Coalition is a Federally Qualified Health Center that receives funds from the federal government to provide primary healthcare services in underserved areas. The Harvest Foundation continues to provide some funding, the release states.

The Coalition offers medical services, behavioral health services, assistance with medication, eye exams when medically necessary, assistance with insurance and health education. Approximately 4,900 residents of the community receive one or more services in a typical year.