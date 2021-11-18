MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness now operates Community Dental Health Clinic

The Piedmont Virginia Dental Health Foundation is turning over the operation of the Community Dental Clinic to the Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness, a not-for-profit organization which received its initial funding from The Harvest Foundation.
“This new effort will expand health services for low-income residents,” said Dr. Mark Crabtree, president of the Piedmont Virginia Dental Health Foundation in a press release. The foundation started the Community Dental Clinic 16 years ago in uptown Martinsville.
"The benefits of this effort working together are more residents having access to dental services and an expansion of dental services to Medicaid patients,” he stated in the release.
The Coalition is a Federally Qualified Health Center that receives funds from the federal government to provide primary healthcare services in underserved areas. The Harvest Foundation continues to provide some funding, the release states.
The Coalition offers medical services, behavioral health services, assistance with medication, eye exams when medically necessary, assistance with insurance and health education. Approximately 4,900 residents of the community receive one or more services in a typical year.
In its 16 years, the Community Dental Clinic has provided more than $13 million in dental services to low-income adults and children at no charge and to adults on a sliding fee scale, averaging to just above $25 a visit, Crabtree said. The clinic has had nearly 57,000 visits. Private dentists in the community have volunteered their services there.
The Dental Foundation has raised approximately $4 million from the community to fund the Clinic, with the Harvest Foundation’s being its financial partner, the press release states.
“We are grateful to foundations, organizations and individuals for their donations,” Crabtree stated in the release. “The generosity of the Martinsville community has resulted in thousands of indigent residents receiving quality dental care.”
In addition to Crabtree, who is the board president, board members are Dr. Edward “Chopper” Snyder, Vice President; Ann C. Huffman, treasurer; Dr. Paul Eason, Gene Teague, Lisa Fultz and Jeamaine Shelton, and the Rev. Ron Mateer recently retired from the board after many years of service.
Snyder and Huffman were founders of the clinic.