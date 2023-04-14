The first of the first responders are also, ironically, the ones most hidden from the public eye: 911 dispatchers.

Dispatchers work year-round in on the fourth floor Henry County Administration Building. This week, National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, three of them talk about what their roles entail.

Before December 1989, they only responded to county calls, but now the handle both county and city emergency calls.

In 2021 the Henry County 911 Center processed 129,210 calls, which increased to 133,027 calls the next year. Those figures count only the calls that an action was taken to solve; if you add in the calls that were fully handled by dispatchers, that number rises to between 150,000 and 160,000.

Dispatchers take a variety of calls from fires, medical calls, larcenies, robberies, abuse calls, disturbances, disorderly instances, fights and shootings, and even one time a call about how to cook a turkey.

Destiney Morris has been a telecommunicator, or dispatcher, at the Henry County 911 Center for two and half years. Before that she was an office manager at Ferrum College.

“I just wanted to do something different,” Morris said. “I like it because I’m able to help people, and every day is different.

“Some moments its calm and some moments it can be chaotic, but just knowing that I’m helping someone makes every day worthwhile,” Morris added.

Morris typically works 12-hour shifts in the daytime, with a few nights scattered in here and there. They work on rotation shifts similar to that of hospital staff where they get days off during the week when they work on weekends and vice-versa.

“Mostly we know our schedule,” Morris said, where they know which days they will be on call. The dispatchers have to work holidays, and in fact sometimes even more calls come in on those days, she added.

The dispatchers go through simulation testing before they start where they have to answer a call, be actively typing up information and also listen to someone talking over the radio, Morris said. The test and the job require extreme multitasking skills, she added.

“We’re not just caring for citizens. We’re worried about officers; we’re worried about EMS, fire departments,” Morris said. “We have to make sure they’re safe. We always ask them if they’re 10-4 every couple minutes, especially when they’re out at an active address.

“You have to be the calming voice that people hear,” Morris said.

Karen Vaughan is a shift supervisor at the 911 center, where she has been working for 16 years. She said the job provides her with a way to help others in the community.

She said it is sometimes difficult to work the 12-hour shifts that she does, especially with two young children, but the job has its benefits as well.

“I love it,” Vaughan said. “I have a passion for it.” She has a master’s degree in forensic psychology from Liberty University, and her husband works in law enforcement.

To wind down from the stressful nature of her job she can always talk with her husband, who understands having a first responder job, but she also exercises, listens to music and makes sure to always stay on top of healthy eating well.

VCIN (Virginia Criminal Information Network) Coordinator Susan Fulcher has been at the 911 Center for almost 35 years and is the only employee who was there back when 911 served only Henry County. She remembers how files used to be handwritten, whereas now everything is digital.

She oversees all the entries in the system, from stolen property to protective orders, but she also does her time on the floor taking calls.

Fulcher went into the field because of an experience in the Explore Post program with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office when she was 13 years old. She road with officers and decided it was what she wanted to do for a career.

“I like what I do,” Fulcher said. “I’ve been here forever and a day. It would just be hard to start somewhere else after being here so long.”

Fulcher could have already retired but said she just isn’t ready to stop working yet.