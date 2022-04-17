MHC medical expects coverage loss, but hopefully not to the point of crisis

Among the 15 million across the U.S. expected to lose Medicaid coverage at the end of the declared public health emergency July 15 are an estimated 3,500 in Henry County.

And the numbers from Martinsville will only add to that local gap.

However, between the assistance provided through the Affordable Care Act as well as local reduced-rate health clinics, the blow is likely to be well cushioned.

Ann Walker, Medicaid/FAMIS outreach advocate for the Martinsville and Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness, shared local data. Henry County gained 3,490 people enrolled in Medicaid during the declared public health emergency: The number of enrollees was 19,921 on April 1, about an 18% increase over the amount on March 1, 2020, which was 16,431.

The population of Henry County is 50,948 -- almost 40% are enrolled in Medicaid.

The Martinsville city data was not available, Walker said,.

At the start of the pandemic, when the public health emergency started, there was an increase of applications, Walker said. Applicants were able to apply over the phone and online in a process that could take as little as 15 minutes.

Walker said that Medicaid is estimated to have around a 20 percent drop-off rate of people who will no longer receive coverage after the end of the officially declared public health emergency.

However, she added, people in the Martinsville and Henry County area are fortunate to have other options. People who are no longer income-eligible to receive Medicaid have the option to apply for special enrollment through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) if they apply within 30 days of when their Medicaid coverage ends, Walker said.

Adults whose income is less than 138% of the federal poverty level can apply to enroll for the Medicaid expansion. If less than 139 to 150% of the federal poverty level, they can enroll in the Silver Plan through the ACA, she added.

For people who do not opt to go through those channels, she said, the local area has multiple federally qualified healthcare centers where patients without insurance can receive health care. Such clinics through the Coalition are Bassett Family Practice and Ridgeway Family Health.

Various online sources such as enrollva.or/get-help and coverva.org help people find coverage options. For help renewing or updating contact information, people can call or text Walker at 732-0509.

One of the main concerns with the loss of coverage is how people will find out that they will need to either renew or find new coverage. The Virginia Medicaid agency Department of Medical Assistant Services (DMAS) is not only a good source of information on Medicaid but is informing members and stakeholders of the end of the declared public health emergency and that they should make sure to update their contact information so that if they are still eligible they can stay covered, she said.

“DMAS has done an exceptional job getting the information out, in my opinion,” Walker said. It has information on the internet and social media, and it has sent out letters and published public service announcements. For people who lose coverage and somehow miss the information on renewing, Walker said that the process to get reinstated fairly easy.

Because of this work done by DMAS and the federally qualified healthcare centers, Walker said she doesn’t think that the MHC area will have a public health crisis as a response to the loss of Medicaid coverage.

