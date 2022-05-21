MHS graduates 120 for the class of 2022

One hundred and twenty Martinsville High School seniors received their diplomas Saturday morning.

It was hot and sunny when Martinsville seniors marched onto the field of Dan Green Memorial Stadium as the band played "Pomp and Circumstance."

After the seniors reached their designated seats, Ashton Hairston led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance followed by the playing of the National Anthem by the Martinsville High School Band.

Principal Dr. Aji Dixon welcomed everyone.

"This is an exciting day for you and it's an exciting day for me too," said Dixon. "My feet might get a little light."

Dixon reminded the students that many of the decisions that they make now would direct the course of the rest of their lives.

"You will have adversity and challenges. You can have money, but find peace and joy," said Dixon. "I do what I love. You find the same thing. If you do what you love you will never work a day in your life."

Dixon said if one seeks the truth, then the truth will be found, and children always come to realize that their parents "will get smarter over time."

"The young people you see sitting here on the field are brilliant, bright, beautiful and above all persistent. I am so proud of the young people we have here today," Dixon said. "MHS class of 2022, we love you."

Superintendent Dr. Zeb Talley thanked the parents for "giving your young people to us."

"You've survived a pandemic, but there will always be pandemics," said Talley. "You'll have pandemics of doubt, pandemics of no support, pandemics of no money and pandemics of sickness, but rejoice because you didn't give up.

"Don't let people or a pandemic stop you."

Talley described the graduating class of 2022 as survivors.

"This class has survived two years of a pandemic, yet you continued to smile. You have overcome many challenges and you're still here," Talley said. "That means a lot."

Talley said that the class of 2022 had "set an academic record," but because the media was present, he couldn't disclose what it was.

"Today is my 45th anniversary with my beautiful wife," Talley said. "So I celebrate this day with you."

Class President Savannah Brown said the Covid-19 pandemic had caused "significant changes" in how students had to approach their education and accomplish their academic goals despite the new obstacles.

"Class of 2022, I'd like to thank you for our wonderfully interesting journey," said Brown. "We made it. You all are some of the most resilient people I've ever met. All of us had to endure the pandemic and none of us came out of it without significant changes.

"Now we walk into a new chapter of our lives, hoping for the best, knowing that our time here will influence what happens there."

"We will leave from here being those real human beings we were eager to be and we will all impact this world in some way. Some of the people next to us we will never see again and others we will know for the rest of our lives," said Brown. "Whatever the case may be, this school unites us and we will always be Bulldogs."

Senior Representative Lauren Hruza said the Covid-19 pandemic had given the graduates opportunities to learn how to survive and succeed under almost any circumstances.

"The last four years of our lives had been filled with lessons, adventures and quite a few mistakes," said Hruza. "We adapted. We learned to navigate our way through high school and now we're done. it's a scary transition, especially without each other, but it doesn't have to be intimidating. We're the class the dealt with the aftermath of the pandemic and numerous restrictions, but now look at us enjoying the company of our peers and families and moving forward with our lives, marching forward with a courage only we could carry.

"People may pity our class and the two before us, but I don't believe they should. We stuck it out through everything. They should be proud of how far we've come, and we should be too."

"We know we're going to make it," said Hruza. "It's intimidating, but we're the class of 2022 and we will adapt and find success. It's in our nature."

Assistant Principal Clarence Simington read the name of each graduating senior and as their names were called, the seniors walked across the stage and received their diplomas from Dixon, and handshakes and congratulations from Talley.

On stage observing the commencement were Martinsville School Board Chair Donna Dillard, School Board Member Emily Parker, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Angilee Downing, Executive Director of Administrative Services Travis Clemons and Executive Director of Special Education and Student Services Dr. Paulette Simington.

After everyone had received their diplomas, Dixon declared the Martinsville seniors as graduates and after caps were tossed into the air, the 120 students marched off the field as the band played "Pageantry."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

