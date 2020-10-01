Midweek farmers market season in Martinsville coming to an end

MURA’s website states this year’s market featured a “large variety of local goods” and “a vast variety of local fruits and vegetables for sale” including baked goods, farm eggs, assortment of jams and jellies, salsas, local honey, beautiful flowers and plants, soaps, crafts, sweets and more.

The market also accepts EBT and SNAP cards. Keller said the program was temporally on hold due to an unexpected issue with the equipment, but new equipment has been installed and “the program is back up and running.”

More than 25 sellers are listed on MURA’s website as vendors accepting pre-orders.

Keller said vendors have promised to provide many of their customer’s favorites, including coffee, baked goods, fresh fruits and vegetables, masks, soaps and knife-sharpening from 8 a.m until noon each Saturday through Nov. 14.

Once the pandemic is ended, some of the changes this year to the farmers’ market will remain.

“With the help of the Harvest Foundation, we developed at virtual farmers’ market online, which has helped greatly,” Keller said. “We will continue using it in the future, even if it’s just for the convenience.”