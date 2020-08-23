Miles 4 Vets transportation program gives Southern Virginia veterans a lift

Folman said the majority of participating veterans are “60 or older, or disabled. Many don’t have their own means to get there.”

She added that “Care from the VA has gotten a lot better in the past few years.”

State and federal funds cover much of the transportation costs, but Folman said the agency must fundraise to cover its local funding match requirement. The fifth annual Miles 4 Vets golf tournament fundraiser is planned for Friday, Sept. 11 at Forest Park County Club.

Kennith Moore, who served in the Army from 1974-1977, said he relies on the Miles 4 Vets service.

“To be honest, I have no license and no car. I wouldn’t be able to get to my appointments or to the VA without Miles 4 Vets,” Moore said.

Sam Benson, another Army veteran who served from 1977-1983, said not only is the program helpful, but the drivers are knowledgeable. He also called it “easy to set up.”

“One of the best things about Miles 4 Vets is being able to make one phone call to Mandy and it is set up,” Benson said.

Riding the bus Wednesday afternoon, an Air Force veteran who did not wish to give his name said he appreciates that Miles 4 Vets picks up riders and drops them off at their homes.

“It’s very convenient. They’re reliable and consistent,” he said.

Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.

